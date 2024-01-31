Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Bye bye Harbaugh and bye bye... Holtmann?

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck bid a pleasant farewell to perpetual thorn in Ohio State’s side, Jim Harbaugh. Jim, don’t let the door hit ya... You know the rest.

After nine seasons as the head coach of TTUN, Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL. While he certainly won’t be missed by those who bleed Scarlet and Gray, his decision to leave Ann Arbor will have a significant impact on The Rivalry. The hosts discuss Harbaugh’s legacy, as well as the immediate ramifications of his move to LA.

And speaking of coaches leaving... Is Chris Holtmann on his way out of Columbus? Should he be? After 14 consecutive Big Ten road losses, things are spiraling (further) out of control for Holtmann and the OSU men’s basketball team. The guys think that hitting rock bottom might actually be best for all involved.

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3