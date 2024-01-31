Football transfers talked OSU, Ohio State men looked better last night... but not good enough

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day believes new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien fits ‘very well with what exactly we need’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Caleb Downs explains picking Ohio State over Georgia, Nick Saban retirement

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Key takeaways from Caleb Downs on his transfer to Ohio State (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

He’s at it again...

THE!!!!! — James Laurinaitis (@JLaurinaitis55) January 31, 2024

Why QB Will Howard waited to transfer to transfer to Ohio State

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

‘It’s bigger than yourself’: Quinshon Judkins all in on forming multipronged Buckeyes rushing attack (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Football: Seth McLaughlin and Caleb Downs, from ‘Bama to Buckeye

Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

"Dude. He's a dude, man. He's a specimen. He's a freak show." -- Will Howard on Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 30, 2024

Dominic Kirks is expected to ‘be a force’ for Larry Johnson, OSU

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud makes 2024 Pro Bowl roster

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Terrence Shannon Jr., No. 14 Illinois out-class and out-shoot Ohio State, 87-75

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Illinois extends Ohio State’s misery with third straight loss

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The offense was fine today although the 3 point shooting hasn’t been what it was to start the year



Buckeyes just can’t do anything defensively. Not good enough perimeter defenders for what they want to do. Just aren’t connected at all on that end https://t.co/cqJxFR5GC8 — Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) January 31, 2024

Better not good enough yet as Ohio State tries to turn season around

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick Takes: An improved performance still wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes against Illinois (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Feel bad for these guys. I know fans are frustrated, and it's justified, but this is 100 times worse for the players. https://t.co/0mB89ZsOvS — Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGPN) January 31, 2024

Big Ten announces expanded basketball tournaments; How Ohio State would fare

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s hockey set to take on Michigan in Columbus this weekend

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Vault to the Lead at Southwestern Invitational

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Hartmetz, Kirk Named WCHA Players of the Month

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Feldman Earns Black Shirt, Big Ten/NCAA Wrestler of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Let’s hope so...