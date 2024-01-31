Football transfers talked OSU, Ohio State men looked better last night... but not good enough

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day believes new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien fits ‘very well with what exactly we need’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Caleb Downs explains picking Ohio State over Georgia, Nick Saban retirement
Grant Hughes, 247Sports
Key takeaways from Caleb Downs on his transfer to Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
He’s at it again...
THE!!!!!— James Laurinaitis (@JLaurinaitis55) January 31, 2024
Why QB Will Howard waited to transfer to transfer to Ohio State
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
‘It’s bigger than yourself’: Quinshon Judkins all in on forming multipronged Buckeyes rushing attack (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Football: Seth McLaughlin and Caleb Downs, from ‘Bama to Buckeye
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern
"Dude. He's a dude, man. He's a specimen. He's a freak show." -- Will Howard on Ohio State freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith.— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) January 30, 2024
Dominic Kirks is expected to ‘be a force’ for Larry Johnson, OSU
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
C.J. Stroud makes 2024 Pro Bowl roster
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Terrence Shannon Jr., No. 14 Illinois out-class and out-shoot Ohio State, 87-75
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Illinois extends Ohio State’s misery with third straight loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The offense was fine today although the 3 point shooting hasn’t been what it was to start the year— Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) January 31, 2024
Buckeyes just can’t do anything defensively. Not good enough perimeter defenders for what they want to do. Just aren’t connected at all on that end https://t.co/cqJxFR5GC8
Better not good enough yet as Ohio State tries to turn season around
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Quick Takes: An improved performance still wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes against Illinois (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Feel bad for these guys. I know fans are frustrated, and it's justified, but this is 100 times worse for the players. https://t.co/0mB89ZsOvS— Bucketheads (@BucketheadsLGPN) January 31, 2024
Big Ten announces expanded basketball tournaments; How Ohio State would fare
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State men’s hockey set to take on Michigan in Columbus this weekend
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Vault to the Lead at Southwestern Invitational
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Hartmetz, Kirk Named WCHA Players of the Month
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: Feldman Earns Black Shirt, Big Ten/NCAA Wrestler of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
