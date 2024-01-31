 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Football transfers talked OSU, Ohio State men looked better last night... but not good enough

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day believes new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien fits ‘very well with what exactly we need’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Caleb Downs explains picking Ohio State over Georgia, Nick Saban retirement
Grant Hughes, 247Sports

Key takeaways from Caleb Downs on his transfer to Ohio State (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

He’s at it again...

Why QB Will Howard waited to transfer to transfer to Ohio State
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

‘It’s bigger than yourself’: Quinshon Judkins all in on forming multipronged Buckeyes rushing attack (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Football: Seth McLaughlin and Caleb Downs, from ‘Bama to Buckeye
Lauryn Luderman, The Lantern

Dominic Kirks is expected to ‘be a force’ for Larry Johnson, OSU
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud makes 2024 Pro Bowl roster
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Terrence Shannon Jr., No. 14 Illinois out-class and out-shoot Ohio State, 87-75
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Illinois extends Ohio State’s misery with third straight loss
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Better not good enough yet as Ohio State tries to turn season around
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Quick Takes: An improved performance still wasn’t enough for the Buckeyes against Illinois (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Big Ten announces expanded basketball tournaments; How Ohio State would fare
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s hockey set to take on Michigan in Columbus this weekend
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes Vault to the Lead at Southwestern Invitational
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Hartmetz, Kirk Named WCHA Players of the Month
Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Feldman Earns Black Shirt, Big Ten/NCAA Wrestler of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

Let’s hope so...

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...