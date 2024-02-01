Bucketheads Podcast: Is there any way for Ohio State men’s basketball to finish the season strong?

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On episode 103 of Bucketheads, things are bleak in Columbus for the Ohio State Men’s Basketball team. The Buckeyes have lost six of their last seven games, and finish January at 2-6 after going 2-7 in January last season.

Where do the Buckeyes go from here? Last season, it was easy just to say to wait for next season as the freshmen come along, but the conversation is not as easy this season.

Even though the future looks bad and optimism is hard to come by, is there anything the Buckeyes can do to turn it around? Would 10-10 in conference play get them to the tournament? And if they do fail to get to the tournament, what comes next?

