Buckeyes dish out latest 2026 offer to Florida safety target, check in to see a top-100 Texas linebacker

It’s still offer season as Ohio State’s coaching staff continues to be out on the road checking in on top targets from all over the country. Making numerous stops this week, new names are surfacing proving that the evaluation period is not yet over for the Buckeyes.

Though the 2025 cycle is certainly the priority right now, 2026 is still seeing plenty of attention. With new offers going out, it’s additional time the staff has to build meaningful relationships that help win out commitments in the end.

Making yet another trip to Florida on Wednesday, the Buckeyes sent out their latest offer in the 2026 cycle when safety prospect Simeon Caldwell took to Twitter to share the news. A 6-foot-3, 185 pound athlete, Caldwell is not yet ranked per his 247Sports profile, but at nearly 20 offers to his name, surely that’s to come. Until then, programs such as Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, and others having offered should give a glimpse at the caliber of player he is.

Picking up multiple offers this week alone, Caldwell is seeing his stock increase rather quickly, and it’s just a matter of time before other top suitors throw their name into the mix as well. Position coach Matt Guerrieri can start laying the foundation for a strong relationship and the next step of course is to try and get Simeon to Columbus.

With how well the back end of Ohio State’s defense is developing, Caldwell among other targets at the spot have to like what they’re seeing out of the Buckeyes, and surely that’s cause for considering all that Ohio State has to offer. Other names will enter the 2026 cycle as well, but Caldwell is the latest worth getting to know as the Buckeyes look to reload in every recruiting class.

Checking in to see Texas 2025 linebacker

Ohio State’s got no shortage of elite options when it comes to linebacker targets in the 2025 class. In great shape for some of the top remaining guys on their board, the Buckeyes are hoping to add likely two more to join commit Eli Lee in the current cycle.

From the jump, a guy like Tarvos Alford is a popular candidate and certainly the type of player the staff would love to bring in. Doing their best to make these guys feel like a priority, yesterday the staff made a stop to see another big time target.

Making the way to Texas on Wednesday, the Buckeyes sent in the big guns to visit Dallas Skyline product, Elijah Barnes. A 6-foot-2, 215 pound athlete, Barnes is currently the No. 83 player nationally and the 12th best linebacker in the class per the 247Sports Composite grades.

With 30 offers to his name and from the top programs in college football, it’s easy to see why the Buckeyes are more than interested and pulled out all the stops while checking in at his high school campus. Not only did James Laurinaitis make the trek, but Ohio State also sent both Day and Knowles as well, showing how clear it is that this staff wants Barnes in the fold.

Sure, a lot of prospects the staff is after get in-school visits, but not many can say three different staffers including the head coach and defensive coordinator were also in attendance. It also doesn’t hurt that family was able to meet the coaches as well, as it looks like mom was around for the time well spent.

The race is on to see who the next linebacker to commit will be, and certainly Wednesday gives Elijah plenty to think about.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day and the Buckeyes staff at Dallas Skyline to check on On3 top-100 LB Elijah Barnes todayhttps://t.co/qCk0iipOZu pic.twitter.com/ieLuo8xoGE — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) January 31, 2024

Quick Hits

As mentioned, Ohio State made their way into Texas on Wednesday, but before stopping there, the staff was also able to make time in Oklahoma to see the top tight end target in the class.

Nate Roberts looks to be far and away the one position coach Keenan Bailey wants to add for the 2025 haul, and things are trending in that direction. With multiple crystal ball predictions in favor of the Buckeyes, the staff has to be feeling pretty solid about where they are currently at, but know Oklahoma and Oregon also need to be beaten.

The No. 107 player nationally and the fourth best tight end per the 247Sports Composite, Roberts has seen all you can from Ohio State, and yet the staff still is making their way to his home. The efforts are definitely there, and if it continues, his commitment should eventually follow.