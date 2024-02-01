Football Buckeyes back at work, men’s golf wins first tournament of 2024

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
You’re Nuts: Who should be the final addition to Ohio State football’s coaching staff?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ryan Day believes new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien fits ‘very well with what exactly we need’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Initial 2024 Ohio State Depth Chart Projection
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Time to get to work:
January 31, 2024
Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. attracting attention, making plays at Senior Bowl practice
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Big Ten Media Notes: Projecting the TV networks’ selection draft for 2024
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Quinshon Judkins focused on championships, not carries with Buckeyes
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Congrats to old friend Matt Brown and for whatever Laurinaitis is teasing!
Thats right, James Laurinaitis. That's who just bought Extra Points. Thanks for the support. https://t.co/iMJyrc14I7— Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 31, 2024
OSU center Seth McLaughlin discusses snap issues from Alabama
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Breaking down biggest Ohio State recruiting needs after important January
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Packers hire former OSU assistant Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator
Tom Silverstein, Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
This is a really good breakdown.
#TheFilmRoom on TikTok broke down why he believe Ohio State is struggling. pic.twitter.com/pGJsWY2q1j— The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) January 31, 2024
Visiting Locker Room: Talking Wisconsin Badgers, The Serah Williams Show with Drew Hamm
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chris Holtmann was a little testy in this postgame presser.
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Golf: Buckeyes, Shipley Win Southwestern Invitational
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Clark Collects Weekly Conference Honors
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Swimming and Diving: Fulmer Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This one is really good:
Elmo after his shift yesterday pic.twitter.com/kMeRqx7I3z— Josh Rubin, MD (@DrSandman11) January 31, 2024
