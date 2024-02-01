Football Buckeyes back at work, men’s golf wins first tournament of 2024

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

You’re Nuts: Who should be the final addition to Ohio State football’s coaching staff?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day believes new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien fits ‘very well with what exactly we need’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Initial 2024 Ohio State Depth Chart Projection

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Time to get to work:

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. attracting attention, making plays at Senior Bowl practice

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Big Ten Media Notes: Projecting the TV networks’ selection draft for 2024

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Quinshon Judkins focused on championships, not carries with Buckeyes

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Congrats to old friend Matt Brown and for whatever Laurinaitis is teasing!

Thats right, James Laurinaitis. That's who just bought Extra Points. Thanks for the support. https://t.co/iMJyrc14I7 — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) January 31, 2024

OSU center Seth McLaughlin discusses snap issues from Alabama

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking down biggest Ohio State recruiting needs after important January

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Packers hire former OSU assistant Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator

Tom Silverstein, Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

This is a really good breakdown.

#TheFilmRoom on TikTok broke down why he believe Ohio State is struggling. pic.twitter.com/pGJsWY2q1j — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) January 31, 2024

Visiting Locker Room: Talking Wisconsin Badgers, The Serah Williams Show with Drew Hamm

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann was a little testy in this postgame presser.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes, Shipley Win Southwestern Invitational

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Clark Collects Weekly Conference Honors

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Swimming and Diving: Fulmer Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

