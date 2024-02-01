 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Football Buckeyes back at work, men’s golf wins first tournament of 2024

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Tamanini Matt Tamanini is the co-managing editor of Land-Grant Holy Land having joined the site in 2016.

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

You’re Nuts: Who should be the final addition to Ohio State football’s coaching staff?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ryan Day believes new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien fits ‘very well with what exactly we need’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Initial 2024 Ohio State Depth Chart Projection
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Time to get to work:

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. attracting attention, making plays at Senior Bowl practice
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Big Ten Media Notes: Projecting the TV networks’ selection draft for 2024
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Quinshon Judkins focused on championships, not carries with Buckeyes
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Congrats to old friend Matt Brown and for whatever Laurinaitis is teasing!

OSU center Seth McLaughlin discusses snap issues from Alabama
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Breaking down biggest Ohio State recruiting needs after important January
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Packers hire former OSU assistant Jeff Hafley as defensive coordinator
Tom Silverstein, Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

This is a really good breakdown.

Visiting Locker Room: Talking Wisconsin Badgers, The Serah Williams Show with Drew Hamm
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chris Holtmann was a little testy in this postgame presser.

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Golf: Buckeyes, Shipley Win Southwestern Invitational
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Swimming and Diving: Clark Collects Weekly Conference Honors
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Swimming and Diving: Fulmer Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This one is really good:

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...