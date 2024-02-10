You’re Nuts: What are you most looking forward to in this year’s Super Bowl?

It sure felt quiet in the sports world over the weekend. This was the first weekend since August there wasn’t either college football or NFL action on the schedule, and no the NFL Pro Bowl flag football extravaganza doesn’t count as real football. The NHL also held their All-Star festivities, but if you’re a fan of the Columbus Blue Jackets the season essentially ended a few months ago. At least the Ohio State women’s basketball team was able to earn a win over a tough Indiana team, taking some of the sting away from the men’s team losing to Iowa on Friday night.

This weekend will certainly be different when it comes to sportsball excitement since the Super Bowl will take place on Sunday night. While the matchup doesn’t have a ton of intrigue since it is one we have seen recently, sports fans are still going to tune into the Super Bowl. Even though viewers might not have a favorite team they are rooting for, there are plenty of other reasons why they’ll be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Today we want to know what you are most looking forward to for this year’s Super Bowl. Maybe it’s all the delicious foods at Super Bowl parties. It could be the halftime show, which will be headlined by Usher. Or it could be another musician who will be in attendance to cheer on her love interest. If those reasons aren’t enough to allow you to enjoy the big game, there are countless ways to wager on the game and root for a team, both teams, certain players, or even certain parts of the game broadcast. Maybe you just want to see the Buckeyes in the game be great. In the end, there is entertainment for everybody when it comes to the game and everything that surrounds it.

Today’s question: What are you most looking forward to in this year’s Super Bowl?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: The gambling

To anyone who has followed LGHL for more than five minutes, I’m sure it is no surprise that I would choose gambling when it comes to the Super Bowl. Honestly, it’s something in my blood since my uncle out in Oregon had a Super Bowl party where some of his friends from where he used to live in California would go up for the weekend and it would be like a betting free-for-all since there was plenty of sporting events to wager on during the weekend of the Super Bowl. My uncle even has an annual playoff pool that is too complicated to explain here, which I have cashed in numerous times over the last decade. Unfortunately this year my shot at winning went up in flames since my Buffalo Bills lost once again to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you asked me who I’m rooting for on Sunday, the obvious answer is going to be the San Francisco 49ers since I have a deep hatred for Kansas City since they have beat the Bills in the playoffs three times in the last four years. My rooting interests are definitely going to expand as we get closer to the game since I’ll not only be in a number of squares pools, I’m sure I’ll have some money on numerous prop bets. As much as I can’t stand the Chiefs, I do like Isiah Pacheco over 89.5 rushing and receiving yards, so you can’t say I have never given you anything!

When it comes to betting on the Super Bowl, what I’m most excited about is a friend’s prop pool. It is only $20 to enter so even though I haven’t cashed in the previous two years I’ve been a participant, I at least feel like I get my entry fee and then some when it comes to entertainment. This pool is fun because all the other participants come up with five props and you have to pick two from each participant. While you get to pick the side you want of the props for others you are choosing, you are automatically given the side those that have picked from your props didn’t pick, so in the end there is a lot to keep track of.

Even if you aren’t into gambling on the game, I hope you enjoy Sunday since it’s

a good excuse to gather with friends and family, eat a bunch of delicious food, and forget everything else for a few hours on a Sunday night in February.

Matt’s answer: The idiotic outrage over Taylor Swifts’s presence at the game

Look, I’m not going to lie to you. I will — at most — be watching half of the Super Bowl this year. I am going to be in New York for work, and I am going to a play at 7:30 p.m. ET, so I will catch the beginning probably on my phone, and then maybe the final quarter, if I’m lucky. Sure, I would prefer to watch the game, but I’m not all that upset about it. I have not really followed the NFL in years, most weeks, I just throw on RedZone in the afternoon while I am doing some work. The same was true this year, but the Niners-Chiefs matchup is one that is at least intriguing.

However, since I will only be catching the game in bits and pieces, and much of it on the go, for this article prompt, I am going to focus on something off-the-field. As much of my consumption of the game will be via social media, I am really looking forward to the weirdos who are going to be freaking out about any and all mentions of Taylor Swift, how she will have flown from Japan to be there, any strange numerical or astrological connections she has to the game, and anything else.

I am not what you would call a Swiftie, but neither am I a hater (who is gonna hate, hate, hate). In general, I have no strong opinion about her, and even less so about her music. She is an admitted cultural blindspot for me, despite the fact that many people in my life seem to count her as their personal poet laureate.

But the way that her presence in a suite at a football game makes people angry, makes me laugh. Whether it is the people on one end of the spectrum that get upset that they spend a combined 90 seconds of the three-plus hour broadcast talking about and showing her to the people on the other end who believe that her presence in some Illuminati, deep state conspiracy to brainwash the hearts and minds of unsuspecting, red-blooded, football-loving Americans, they are all off their damn rockers.

I have no idea how genuine her relationship with Travis Kelce is. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time that two celebrities got together primarily for publicity (I’m looking at you, Tom Cruise), but I also have no reason to doubt their romantic sincerity. But more importantly, I don’t care enough to have an opinion about their relationship. Now, I also have no problem with fans of either Tay or Trav, being parasocially invested in the pair, that’s part of fandom. But for the people out there who get irrationally angry over the slightest mention or briefest sight of her during the game tomorrow night, please, take a deep breath and reexamine your priorities.

For me, I will just be sitting back and figuratively eating my popcorn as I watch the unhinged and often performative outrage over the audacity of a TV network airing the biggest piece of broadcast entertainment of the year daring to show arguably the most famous person on the planet cheering for her beau performing at the pinnacle of his profession. Oh, the horror!