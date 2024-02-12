Uncut Podcast: Gayle, Thornton talk windmill dunks and big shots after double OT win over Maryland

Throughout the season, Land-Grant will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Following a thrilling double overtime win over Maryland Saturday afternoon, the media spoke with Bruce Thornton, Roddy Gayle, and Chris Holtmann about the victory that snapped the Buckeyes’ five-game losing streak.

Gayle was immediately asked about the windmill dunk he threw down with four seconds remaining after Zed Key more or less sealed the game by blocking Donta Scott below the basket. The sophomore guard said he “got the green light” from his teammates, but definitely not the coaches.

Thornton spent some time talking about validation, and how they needed all the work they’ve been putting in to finally pay off with wins. He also said Key is “always ready” even though the senior was very ill the day before the game.

Chris Holtmann said his players needed a win to feel like all the work they put in is worth it, and said that Tuesday’s loss to Indiana was a “gut punch” Holtmann spent time talking about several different players, naming Thornton, Gayle, Key, and Devin Royal as four players who made a big impact.

