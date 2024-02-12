 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State’s offensive coordinator is officially a better job than UCLA’s head coach

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

Ohio State hires Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator
Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Analyzing Chip Kelly hire as Buckeyes move quickly for coordinator (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Chip Kelly leaving UCLA head coaching position for Ohio State OC job stuns college football world
Grant Hughes, 247Sports

New Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Has History of Leading Elite Offenses, Especially in the Run Game
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How recruiting can improve with Chip Kelly as new Ohio State offensive coordinator (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Recruits react big after Chip Kelly named Ohio State offensive coordinator
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Chip Kelly brings Ohio State ‘immediate value’, Ryan Day says
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

On the Hardwood

Rejoice! For the Ohio State men’s basketball team won a game, beating Maryland 79-75 in double overtime.
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

No. 5 Ohio State women’s basketball runs over Michigan State 86-71
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Takes Outright Lead in Big Ten With 11th Straight Win, Defeating Michigan State 86-71
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

No. 6 Ohio State Steamrolls No. 22 Indiana 32-6 on Senior Day
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Move to 2-0 with 17-6 Win over Kent State
Ohio State Athletics

Gunshot victim, OSU wrestler Sammy Sasso says he’s very ‘lucky’
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominant in Singles, Top No. 4 South Carolina 6-1
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

