Ohio State’s offensive coordinator is officially a better job than UCLA’s head coach

On the Gridiron

Ohio State hires Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator

Joey Kaufman and Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Analyzing Chip Kelly hire as Buckeyes move quickly for coordinator (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

25 years before their Ohio State reunion, Chip Kelly’s 1st year as New Hampshire’s OC in 1999 w/QB Ryan Day (12). Final 2 plays at USF, UNH trails 42-35 in 2nd OT pic.twitter.com/k4d7MXj5sM — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 11, 2024

Chip Kelly leaving UCLA head coaching position for Ohio State OC job stuns college football world

Grant Hughes, 247Sports

New Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly Has History of Leading Elite Offenses, Especially in the Run Game

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

How recruiting can improve with Chip Kelly as new Ohio State offensive coordinator (paywall)

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Are you a casual football fan just tuning in for the Super Bowl?



Do you love low scoring contests? Games between Californians and the Midwest? Questionable officiating? PUNTS?!?



Good news! The fun doesn't have to end now! Let me introduce you to something called



The Big Ten — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) February 12, 2024

Recruits react big after Chip Kelly named Ohio State offensive coordinator

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Chip Kelly brings Ohio State ‘immediate value’, Ryan Day says

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

On the Hardwood

Rejoice! For the Ohio State men’s basketball team won a game, beating Maryland 79-75 in double overtime.

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

I think you can be disappointed and frustrated with the season and still also be happy for a group of kids who won a basketball game. I think we can even let them be happy for like, an hour or so. — Joe Gemma (@JoeDGemma) February 11, 2024

No. 5 Ohio State women’s basketball runs over Michigan State 86-71

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Takes Outright Lead in Big Ten With 11th Straight Win, Defeating Michigan State 86-71

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes' 2024 record still has a Blank Space in the loss column. https://t.co/PH9MVXcLho — Thomas Costello (@1ThomasCostello) February 11, 2024

Outside the Shoe and Schott

No. 6 Ohio State Steamrolls No. 22 Indiana 32-6 on Senior Day

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Move to 2-0 with 17-6 Win over Kent State

Ohio State Athletics

Gunshot victim, OSU wrestler Sammy Sasso says he’s very ‘lucky’

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Dominant in Singles, Top No. 4 South Carolina 6-1

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...