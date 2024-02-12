Uncut Podcast: Ohio State women’s basketball on win over Michigan State, and Iowa defeat

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

After Ohio State women’s basketball defeated the Michigan State Spartans on Jan. 14 by five points, the away edition of the contest looked like a test for the Buckeyes. It was not. Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side beat the Spartans 86-71, at one point being up as much as 33 points. Following the game, Coach McGuff and the Buckeyes spoke with the media.

McGuff talks about how bench players responded when early foul trouble took three starters out of the game in the second quarter, the play of guard Celeste Taylor and how the loss for the Iowa Hawkeyes didn’t impact the team going into Sunday afternoon’s game.

Then, Taylor and forward Rebeka Mikulášiková fielded questions. Taylor talked about the Iowa game not having an impact, saying she didn’t know the outcome until after the game, and how Ohio State didn’t drop their level of performance when substitutes kept coming into the game.

Mikulášiková talked about her presence inside the paint against the Spartans, the team basketball that saw Mikulášiková and two other Buckeyes grabbing five assists, and how the team is improving down the stretch.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

