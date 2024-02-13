Elite 2025 linebacker includes Ohio State in top five schools

With the Kansas City Chiefs earning a victory over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday night, the football season has come to a close. Fortunately for us football junkies in Ohio, college football never ends with recruiting and the ever-evolving transfer portal.

Ohio State is one of the best programs in the country when it comes to recruiting, so even in the offseason, the Buckeyes make headlines. In case you were busy Monday or mentally exhausted from the night before and missed any of the latest news, no need to worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Ohio State in top five for 2025 LB

Ohio State is currently in the process of putting together a recruiting class for the ages. With the 2024 cycle officially wrapped up, the Buckeyes have placed all focus on next year’s class and the ones following.

Ohio State also had the advantage of recruiting next year’s class early, which is already paying off dividends. The Buckeyes have eight verbal commitments in 2025 thus far, which is good enough for the fourth best class right now. Even more impressive is the average rating of their commits at 95.94, trailing only USC who has just one commitment.

The Buckeyes are putting heavy focus on the defensive side of the ball for next year’s class, and they learned over the weekend that they are closer to securing one of the class’ best linebackers in four-star Anthony Sacca (Philadelphia, PA / St. Joseph’s Prep School). Sacca released his top five schools and Ohio State made the cut.

Alongside Ohio State, Sacca also included Alabama, Duke, Notre Dame and Wisconsin in his top schools.

Ohio State has long been recruiting Sacca, so it has to love that the work is paying off. Sacca first visited Ohio State last summer for a summer recruiting camp. The visit went well and Sacca made a return visit with the Buckeyes for an in-game experience for the Penn State game. Since the visits, Ohio State has remained in constant contact with Sacca and are now one of his finalists.

Expect Ohio State to continue pursuing Sacca, and try to get him back on campus again before he makes a decision. The Buckeyes making linebacker a position of importance in next year’s class, and Sacca would be an excellent addition.

The Buckeyes already hold a verbal commitment from three-star LB Eli Lee. Ohio State is also trending for four-star LB Tavros Alford. Alford is set to commit on March 30, and Ohio State is one of the favorites alongside Florida.

Sacca is the No. 21 LB and the No. 173 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 4 recruit out of Pennsylvania.

Quick Hits

Ohio State continues to take advantage of the multiple coaching changes in college football this offseason. The most recent update along these lines is with former 2025 Alabama five-star WR commit Jaime Ffrench.

French is the No. 3 WR in next year’s class and following Nick Saban’s departure, he decommitted from Alabama. Ohio State has been heavily involved in his recruitment from even before he joined the Crimson Tide’s class, and since his de-commitment the Buckeyes appear to be making headway.

247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Tom Loy recently caught up with Ffrench, and he believes Ohio State is in a great standing. So much so, he is almost ready to cast a Crystal Ball prediction in their favor.