College football intelligencia all love Ohio State’s Chip Kelly hire

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
How does Chip Kelly fit as Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator?
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Seems like the college football intelligencia is far more in on Chip than they were on BOB:
“Chip Kelly is one of the great offensive minds in all of football, and somehow Ohio State just keeps getting better.”@DustyDvoracek emphasized to @BenHartsock how massive of a hire Chip Kelly is for the Ohio State Buckeyes offense. pic.twitter.com/HCRjZAhkZ3— College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 12, 2024
OSU adds Michigan transfer linebacker Velazquez as walk-on
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Way-too-early top 25 for 2024 after signing day, coaching changes
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Offseason barrage proves Buckeyes embracing all-in mentality (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Chip Kelly, Justin Frye reunion encouraging for Ohio State run game (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
National folks still big on the Chip hire:
.@OhioStateFB made a home run hire getting Chip Kelly to be their new OC #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/md9SBgadE9— Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) February 13, 2024
Ryan Day Says Caleb Downs Has Created an “Unbelievable Amount of Discipline” for Himself, Calls His Talent “Exceptional”
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes making ‘seamless’ transition with Matt Guerrieri back as safeties coach (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Overlooked again, Will Kacmarek is ready to prove he can play at a Buckeye level
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ‘impressed’ by early enrollee wide receiver Jeremiah Smith
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
The 1st in the Big Ten and 2nd in the nation Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team pic.twitter.com/tOvxtjaVkJ— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 12, 2024
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin: Game preview and prediction
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land
Can Ohio State replicate its effort in road showdown with Wisconsin?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
This was quite the exclamation point❗@OhioStateHoops' game-sealing sequence in the final seconds of 2OT is your .— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 12, 2024
@OldTrapper pic.twitter.com/yhUvJLUxs4
Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann Wisconsin preview press conference
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State Can Embrace Nothing-to-Lose Mentality in Next Two Games Against No. 20 Wisconsin and No. 2 Purdue
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Softball: Jasmyn Burns Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Golf: Four Buckeyes in Red Numbers Through 36 Holes of PR Classic
Ohio State Athletics
Air Pistol Shooter Katelyn Abeln Secured Her Spot on the Olympic Roster
Megan Husslein, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
Really smart point by Sterling here. Also, “American Fiction” is excellent:
Sterling K. Brown shares his take on why comedy films such as "American Fiction" and "Barbie" have been nominated for Oscars while comedy has usually been left out of the Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/AqXewF4PKf— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 13, 2024
