College football intelligencia all love Ohio State’s Chip Kelly hire

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

How does Chip Kelly fit as Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator?

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Seems like the college football intelligencia is far more in on Chip than they were on BOB:

“Chip Kelly is one of the great offensive minds in all of football, and somehow Ohio State just keeps getting better.”@DustyDvoracek emphasized to @BenHartsock how massive of a hire Chip Kelly is for the Ohio State Buckeyes offense. pic.twitter.com/HCRjZAhkZ3 — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 12, 2024

OSU adds Michigan transfer linebacker Velazquez as walk-on

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Way-too-early top 25 for 2024 after signing day, coaching changes

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Offseason barrage proves Buckeyes embracing all-in mentality (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Chip Kelly, Justin Frye reunion encouraging for Ohio State run game (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

National folks still big on the Chip hire:

.@OhioStateFB made a home run hire getting Chip Kelly to be their new OC #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/md9SBgadE9 — Always College Football (@AlwaysCFB) February 13, 2024

Ryan Day Says Caleb Downs Has Created an “Unbelievable Amount of Discipline” for Himself, Calls His Talent “Exceptional”

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes making ‘seamless’ transition with Matt Guerrieri back as safeties coach (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Overlooked again, Will Kacmarek is ready to prove he can play at a Buckeye level

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day ‘impressed’ by early enrollee wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 2 in AP Poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

The 1st in the Big Ten and 2nd in the nation Ohio State Women’s Basketball Team pic.twitter.com/tOvxtjaVkJ — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 12, 2024

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin: Game preview and prediction

Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Can Ohio State replicate its effort in road showdown with Wisconsin?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

This was quite the exclamation point❗@OhioStateHoops' game-sealing sequence in the final seconds of 2OT is your .



@OldTrapper pic.twitter.com/yhUvJLUxs4 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 12, 2024

Quick hitters from Chris Holtmann Wisconsin preview press conference

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Can Embrace Nothing-to-Lose Mentality in Next Two Games Against No. 20 Wisconsin and No. 2 Purdue

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Softball: Jasmyn Burns Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Four Buckeyes in Red Numbers Through 36 Holes of PR Classic

Ohio State Athletics

Air Pistol Shooter Katelyn Abeln Secured Her Spot on the Olympic Roster

Megan Husslein, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

Really smart point by Sterling here. Also, “American Fiction” is excellent: