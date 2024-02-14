Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Alright, seriously, how many offensive coordinators is Ryan Day going to hire this offseason?

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck discuss all things Chip Kelly, AKA Ohio State’s new offensive coordinator. Well, the new, new one. As in, the second one hired by Ryan Day this offseason. Confused? Yeah, we understand. It’s been a strange month.

But first, the Hangout Boys give props to the Ohio State women, referring to Kevin McGuff’s OSU women’s basketball team. The Lady Bucks are riding a serious hot streak, winners of 11 straight games. Currently ranked No. 2 in the country, how long can Jack Sheldon, Cotie McMahon, and Co. ride said streak? How about all the way to a natty? Only time will tell, but there’s no denying that McGuff has a special group this season.

Pivoting back to Kelly, the hosts compare his hiring to the last (OC) one — as in Bill O’Brien, who was employed by Ohio State for all of three weeks. Is he (Kelly) and upgrade over O’Brien? What do we think the Buckeyes’ offense will look like with Kelly calling the shots, and what are fans’ concerns, if any?

The Boys certainly have some opinions, the overwhelmingly majority of which are very, very positive.

