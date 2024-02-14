Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Valentine’s Day means basketball in the Big Ten on Wednesday. That’s when No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball takes its newly earned second-best team ranking into a conference clash against a team no stranger to defeating No. 2-ranked teams, the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Head Coach Amy Williams and the Cornhuskers travel to Columbus to try and repeat wins against second-place sides. Sunday, Big Red won after shocking the then No. 2 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes after entering the fourth quarter down 14 points, and hope to pull off another surprise win Wednesday night.

Preview

For two seasons, the names synonymous with the Nebraska Cornhuskers have been guard Jaz Shelley and center Alexis Markowski. While both will feature prominently against the Buckeyes, Nebraska features a strong pair of freshmen who can make things difficult for the scarlet and gray.

The offense runs through Shelley. In her win on Sunday, Shelley was the life of the Cornhuskers when they needed it. The Australian graduate senior led Nebraska with 23 points and five steals, and included in those points were five shots made from beyond the arc. Also, the go ahead basket in the fourth quarter, a three-pointer, with 31 seconds remaining, followed by four free throws to lock the game up for Nebraska.

Shelley is a dynamic scorer on offense, but has dealt with some injury issues in the past few seasons. This year, it’s led to inconsistent scoring from Shelley, but appears to be finding her stride as the Cornhuskers are pushing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Over the last six games, Shelley has scored double-digit points in each outing, the longest streak of the season. Shelley can shoot in all three levels. Her 2.3 made three-point shots per game are only part of the story. Shelley will also go to the basket, get to the free throw line, or take a midrange shot if given the space.

On top of scoring, Shelley is averaging 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The guard is everywhere on the court, and if the Buckeyes aren’t careful she has the ability to take over games.

Jaz Shelley appreciation post. pic.twitter.com/8PZZS31UnM — Nebraska Women's Basketball (@HuskerWBB) February 11, 2024

Alongside Shelley, coming off the bench is freshman guard Logan Nissley. The North Dakota native doesn’t shy away from tough competitors. Sunday, Nissley had 15 points in the win over the Hawkeyes, not crumbling under the pressure of being down to the No. 2 team in the country.

Featuring in her offensive ability is deep shooting. The guard hit three against the Hawkeyes. While she isn’t likely to start, the Cornhuskers use everyone on its roster, with 10 players averaging at least 10 minutes per game.

Markowski is the other primary name to watch. The 6-foot-2 center’s acquainted herself well with the Buckeyes in the past two seasons. In two games against Ohio State, Markowski has scored a combined 38 points and grabbed 23 rebounds. As a freshman, Markowski had a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. The junior edition of Markowski is even better.

The center has increased her scoring to a career high 16.4 per game. Of those points, Markowski hits her shots at a 51.5% clip inside the arc. She’ll also shoot from deep, although not as effectively.

What’s made Markowski more dangerous this season is not only an increased focus on strength and conditioning in the offseason, but her now not having to carry the weight of being the lone post presence. Markowski now features a sidekick in freshman forward Natalie Potts.

Potts doesn’t average a double-double like her post-mate Markowski, but the freshman is establishing herself in the paint and out. The 6-foot-2 forward is big but quick. Potts can finesse defenders inside the paint, be an outlet for a drive and dish by the likes of Shelley and also play defense around the perimeter.

Potts’ and Markowski’s aggressive nature near the basket could spell trouble for the Buckeyes, especially with fouls. Fortunately for Ohio State’s post players, Big Ten games in the past month have set the scarlet and gray up well for the matchups.

The Buckeyes faced a trio of daunting post players, starting with Wisconsin Badgers’ Serah Williams, followed by Indiana Hoosiers’ forward Mackenzie Holmes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers duo of Mallory Heyer and Sophie Hart. That’s in part to the defensive growth of Ohio State forward Rebeka Mikulášiková.

After facing UCLA Bruins 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts, having some luck considering the size disparity, Mikulášiková’s gone toe-to-toe with other forces near the basket and succeeded. Against Holmes and the Hoosiers, Mikulášiková, and teammates, held Holmes to under a double-double performance. That includes a third quarter where the Indiana star scored no points, had no rebounds and gave the ball up three times.

Mikulášiková’s also excelling offensively, and not by driving to the basket and hitting layups or shooting from deep. The Slovakian has found her passing stroke, and the Buckeyes haven’t stopped winning since.

Never let ‘em know your next move pic.twitter.com/uD0VC9eRhv — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 13, 2024

If the interior defense of Ohio State can hold strong against the powerful pairing from Nebraska, it frees up the guards to cover Shelley, Nissley and others from hurting the Buckeyes from deep.

Ohio State

G- Jacy Sheldon

G- Celeste Taylor

G- Taylor Thierry

F- Cotie McMahon

F- Rebeka Mikulášikova

Lineup Notes

Three Buckeyes had five assists in the win over Michigan State on Sunday: Guard Jacy Sheldon and forwards Cotie McMahon and Rebeka Mikulášiková.

Ohio State is one of seven teams in NCAA Division I women’s basketball on a current 10+ game winning streak.

Guard Celeste Taylor’s 20-point game was the graduate senior’s 11th game scoring at least 20 points in her NCAA career.

Nebraska

G- Jaz Shelley

G- Callin Hake

G- Kendall Moriarty

F- Natalie Potts

C- Alexis Markowski

Lineup Notes

Guard Jaz Shelley is fourth in the Big Ten in three-point shots attempted.

Center Alexis Markowski is one of three players in the Big Ten averaging a double-double in points and rebounds. She joins forwards Serah Williams (Wisconsin) and Kendall Bostic (Illinois).

Freshman guard Logan Nissley scored 15 points and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds in Sunday’s win over the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Prediction

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are 4-4 away from Lincoln this season. That and coming down off the high of beating guard Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes means it could be a tough night against the Buckeyes.

However, the game will be mostly close. The interior offense of the Cornhuskers will make things difficult for Ohio State, but there will be adjustments. The defensive backcourt of the scarlet and gray will slow down Shelley and Nebraska’s guards.

Offensively for the Buckeyes, it won’t be a fantastic night of shooting from deep, but the play of forward Cotie McMahon and Mikulášiková inside the paint will allow Ohio State to warm up its shot from beyond the arc.

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Stream: Peacock

LGHL Prediction: 81-75 Ohio State Buckeyes

Naismith Midseason Watch List

Tuesday afternoon, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame released its 30 shortlisted players for the Player of the Year award. Included on the list was a pair of Buckeyes in McMahon and Sheldon.

Another watch list mention for Jacy & Cotie #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/MF32R2yUFF — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 13, 2024

The two Buckeyes lead the team in scoring, rebounding and assists, with Sheldon leading in points and assists and McMahon on the boards.

Around the Big Ten, only Mackenzie Holmes and Caitlin Clark join the pair of Buckeyes on the list.