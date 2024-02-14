 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State men suffer record-tying loss, eight Buckeyes set for NFL combine

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Wisconsin Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports
On the Gridiron

Eight Buckeyes invited to NFL scouting combine
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

So this means OSU is getting a co-defensive line coach, right?

ESPN, College Football Playoff Agree to Six-Year Extension; Disney to Control All CFP Games Through 2032
Matt Tamanini, The Streamable

Larry Johnson’s Son Tony Johnson Joins Ohio State’s Staff as Analyst/Advisor
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Big Ten football preseason win totals for 2024: Ohio State, Oregon look playoff-bound
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Chip vs. Wink: A Battle of the Ages!!

2024 Heisman odds updated before spring practice kickoff
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Versatile Sonny Styles provides options for Ohio State’s defense in 2024 (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Addition of Quinshon Judkins a credit to TreVeyon Henderson’s selfless leadership (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

What Could This Be About?

What to know about the Buckeyes’ OC Chip Kelly in recruiting
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Avery Henry Pushing Forward, Motivated to Inspire Others After Cancer Battle Ended Ohio State Career
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men tie program record with 16th-straight road loss, fall 62-54 at Wisconsin
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s bigs had a little game at Wisconsin: 6 takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Nebraska
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Visiting Locker Room: Talking Nebraska with Corn Nation
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeye softball has a phenomenal opening weekend
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State Earns 10-6 Win Over Bellarmine
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Dominate No. 4 South Carolina in “Revenge Match”
Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

I honestly cannot wait to see this movie:

