Ohio State men suffer record-tying loss, eight Buckeyes set for NFL combine

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don't have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that's ok, that's what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Eight Buckeyes invited to NFL scouting combine
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
So this means OSU is getting a co-defensive line coach, right?
Quick OSU coaches/staff update:— CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) February 13, 2024
I have been told that current OSU linebackers coach/grad assistant James Laurinaitis is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns. Not certain what the role would be as a quick check of their team website shows a linebackers coach already in place.…
ESPN, College Football Playoff Agree to Six-Year Extension; Disney to Control All CFP Games Through 2032
Matt Tamanini, The Streamable
Larry Johnson’s Son Tony Johnson Joins Ohio State’s Staff as Analyst/Advisor
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Big Ten football preseason win totals for 2024: Ohio State, Oregon look playoff-bound
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Chip vs. Wink: A Battle of the Ages!!
Who had the better hire- Ohio State or Michigan? 〽️ pic.twitter.com/XgkuIir9pB— The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) February 13, 2024
2024 Heisman odds updated before spring practice kickoff
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Versatile Sonny Styles provides options for Ohio State’s defense in 2024 (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Addition of Quinshon Judkins a credit to TreVeyon Henderson’s selfless leadership (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
What Could This Be About?
It’s a GREAT day to be a Buckeye!! ️— Gerren DuHart (@CoachDuHart) February 13, 2024
What to know about the Buckeyes’ OC Chip Kelly in recruiting
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Avery Henry Pushing Forward, Motivated to Inspire Others After Cancer Battle Ended Ohio State Career
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men tie program record with 16th-straight road loss, fall 62-54 at Wisconsin
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State cut Wisconsin's 17-point lead to 5 with 9:49 remaining.— Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 14, 2024
Over the next 6+ minutes, they hit 1 of their 9 shots and the deficit went back to 10.
That was the opening.
Ohio State’s bigs had a little game at Wisconsin: 6 takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Nebraska
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Visiting Locker Room: Talking Nebraska with Corn Nation
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeye softball has a phenomenal opening weekend
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State Earns 10-6 Win Over Bellarmine
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Dominate No. 4 South Carolina in “Revenge Match”
Caroline Hebert, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I honestly cannot wait to see this movie:
The awkward cut makes it look like Dakota Johnson is rushing to the car to save Dakota Johnson who’s already in the car. #MadameWeb pic.twitter.com/xag2dHH74s— Jay Thomas (@GroundhogJay_) February 13, 2024
