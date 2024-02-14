Ohio State men suffer record-tying loss, eight Buckeyes set for NFL combine

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Eight Buckeyes invited to NFL scouting combine

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

So this means OSU is getting a co-defensive line coach, right?

Quick OSU coaches/staff update:



I have been told that current OSU linebackers coach/grad assistant James Laurinaitis is interviewing with the Cleveland Browns. Not certain what the role would be as a quick check of their team website shows a linebackers coach already in place.… — CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) February 13, 2024

ESPN, College Football Playoff Agree to Six-Year Extension; Disney to Control All CFP Games Through 2032

Matt Tamanini, The Streamable

Larry Johnson’s Son Tony Johnson Joins Ohio State’s Staff as Analyst/Advisor

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Big Ten football preseason win totals for 2024: Ohio State, Oregon look playoff-bound

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Chip vs. Wink: A Battle of the Ages!!

Who had the better hire- Ohio State or Michigan? 〽️ pic.twitter.com/XgkuIir9pB — The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod (@JoelKlattShow) February 13, 2024

2024 Heisman odds updated before spring practice kickoff

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Versatile Sonny Styles provides options for Ohio State’s defense in 2024 (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Addition of Quinshon Judkins a credit to TreVeyon Henderson’s selfless leadership (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

What Could This Be About?

It’s a GREAT day to be a Buckeye!! ️ — Gerren DuHart (@CoachDuHart) February 13, 2024

What to know about the Buckeyes’ OC Chip Kelly in recruiting

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Avery Henry Pushing Forward, Motivated to Inspire Others After Cancer Battle Ended Ohio State Career

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men tie program record with 16th-straight road loss, fall 62-54 at Wisconsin

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State cut Wisconsin's 17-point lead to 5 with 9:49 remaining.



Over the next 6+ minutes, they hit 1 of their 9 shots and the deficit went back to 10.



That was the opening. — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) February 14, 2024

Ohio State’s bigs had a little game at Wisconsin: 6 takeaways

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Visiting Locker Room: Talking Nebraska with Corn Nation

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeye softball has a phenomenal opening weekend

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Lacrosse: Ohio State Earns 10-6 Win Over Bellarmine

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Dominate No. 4 South Carolina in “Revenge Match”

Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

I honestly cannot wait to see this movie: