Ohio State men’s basketball parts ways with head coach Chris Holtmann

Ohio State is parting ways with men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann, multiple sources reported on Wednesday. Holtmann was in his seventh year as the head coach of the program.

The Buckeyes are in the middle of another disappointing season, as they are 14-11 overall and 4-10 in conference after starting the season 10-2. Ohio State finished last season 13th in the Big Ten Conference, finishing 16-19 overall and 5-15 in the Big Ten.

The news was first reported by CFB Focus on Twitter and then confirmed by Jeff Goodman of the Field of 68, along with numerous national outlets.

Not much of a hoops person, but have learned that the Ohio State basketball program will be moving on from Chris Holtmann some time today.



The Buckeyes have been hugely disappointing this year, standing at 14-11 overall and 4-10 in league play after last night's loss to… — CFB Focus (@cffmwachsman) February 14, 2024

Holtmann was the head coach for three seasons at Gardner Webb and then three seasons at Butler. At Gardner Webb, he was 44-54 overall and 23-29 in the conference, and at Butler, he was 70-31 overall and 34-20 in the conference. He reached the Sweet 16 with Butler in his final season, losing to eventual national champions North Carolina.

After some early success with the Buckeyes, including five straight 20-win seasons and an appearance in the Big Ten championship, the last two years have been rough sledding, and the Buckeyes have lost 16 road games in a row, tying a program record. Their last road win came on Jan. 1, 2023, at Northwestern.

Chris Holtmann was named the 2018 Big Ten Coach of the Year, recorded the fifth most wins in school history at 137, had five straight 20-plus win seasons, made four NCAA tournaments, and has sent several players to the NBA, most recently, E.J. Liddell, Malaki Branham, and Brice Sensabaugh.

As of right now, it is unclear who will be the interim head coach, but Jake Diebler is currently the associate head coach and will likely fill that role as the search for a new head coach will start immediately.