Here are five possible coaching candidates to replace Chris Holtmann

It was made official today that Ohio State was moving on from men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann, with six games and the Big Ten tournament remaining this season. Jake Diebler is the interim head coach.

The timing is surprising, but the move is not, as the last two seasons for Ohio State have been a disappointment, and they have been at the bottom of the Big Ten conference.

Now the conversation shifts to who will the Buckeyes replace him with? There are pros and cons to taking over Ohio State men’s basketball. The pros are the resources of the athletics program, while the cons are a bad home court advantage, and it is a football school at the end of the day.

This job, though, will still attract some top coaches and should be filled by a sitting high major coach or one with a ton of pedigree.

Let’s take a look at some realistic options for the job.

Lamont Paris

Paris is likely the first call you make, and if he says yes, the last call. The current South Carolina coach is 119-96 overall and 0-1 in the NCAA tournament, but he is currently one of the leaders for coach of the year, as he has South Carolina at 21-3 and 9-2 in the SEC after going 11-21 last season.

Paris is from Findlay, Ohio, and still has ties to the area. He was the head coach at Chattanooga for five years, going 87-72 and winning the SOCON his last season. His resume is a little thin, but he is one of the best up-and-coming coaches in the business.

Anthony Grant

To be honest, I am not sure why this name is not getting more run. The current Dayton coach is an experienced collegiate head coach who has had a lot of success as a head man and an assistant at Florida under Billy Donovan.

As a head coach, Grant is 334-177 and in his 16th season as a head coach with stops at VCU, Alabama, and now Dayton. Dayton is one of the surprise teams in the country this season, sitting at 19-4 overall. He is also an Ohio guy, as a Dayton alum. Which could make it harder to pull him to Columbus. He was an assistant for the 2006 Florida national championship under Billy Donovan.

Sean Miller

This is likely what would be considered the “big splash” hire for the Buckeyes. The current Xavier coach is an experienced winner but comes with some NCAA baggage.

He is 455-170 overall with Xavier and Arizona and is incredibly accomplished. He is currently in his second stint at Xavier and has done well. Although, he has missed the NCAA tournament in four of his last five seasons, going back to the end at Arizona. Miller has recorded eight Sweet Sixteen appearances and four Elite Eight appearances in his career.

Chris Mack

Chris Mack has not coached the last two seasons since he and Louisville parted ways, but he recently said he is ready to get back into coaching.

Mack had a ton of success at Xavier as its head coach, and even though his time at Louisville was not great, he still had some success there. He is a great coach who has had some time to decompress and rejuvenate.

Greg McDermott

McDermott was a top option for the Buckeyes when they hired Chris Holtmann in 2017, and he has seen even more success with Creighton since then.

He might be hard to pull away from Omaha, as he is a fixture in that community, but he is 597-352 as a head coach at Wayne State, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Iowa State, and Creighton. He has been at Creighton since 2013-14 and is 317-157 in his time with the Blue Jays.

Other options: Mick Cronin, Wes Miller, Nate Oats, Porter Moser, Dusty May