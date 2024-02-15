Ohio State Wrestling: Buckeyes win big on Senior Day, push dual record to 14-2

This past Sunday was Senior Day inside Covelli Center, where all in attendance (with the exception of a few Indiana fans) were happy to recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions of wrestlers Sammy Sasso and Nick Boykin, as well as student managers Destinee Fry and Lily Voellm. While none of the four were regular on-mat competitors this season, their positive impact(s) on the program should not be understated.

Grateful the the years these senior athletes and student managers dedicated to Buckeye Wrestling❤️

Sammy Sasso

Nick Boykin

Lily Voellm (student manager)

Destinee Fry (student manager)#GoBucks

Especially that of Sasso, Ohio State’s two-time Big Ten Champion whose final season was likely taken away from him when he became the unfortunate victim of a senseless random shooting last August. There is still some hope that Sasso can or will compete again one day, but even if that does not come to fruition, The Savage will always be remembered as a Scarlet and Gray legend.

On Sunday, with Sasso and others watching on, Tom Ryan’s sixth-ranked Buckeyes coasted to a 32-6 dual victory over Indiana, putting a bow on the team’s perfect Big Ten record at home. Their only home loss of the season came all the way back on December 10, to ACC powerhouse Pitt... With a dramatically different lineup than the one OSU has ridden to great success over the past few months, featuring Rocco Welsh (174), Ryder Rogotzke (184), and Nick Feldman (HWT), none of whom participated in the Pitt dual.

Against the Hoosiers, it was once again youth leading the way for Ohio State. Six of the home team’s eight wins were earned by first or second-year Buckeyes, with Dylan D’Emilio (149) and Bryce Hepner (165) – the “old guys” – winning the other two. Feldman, Brendan McCrone (125), Jesse Mendez (133), and Welsh all earned bonus points via major decision, while Nic Bouzakis (133) scored the dual’s only pin/fall. The latter broke a tie with McCrone for the team lead in pins, notching his eighth of the season against Indiana’s Isaac Thornton.

Luke Geog (197) also impressed for the Buckeyes on Sunday, earning his fifth Big Ten win of the season, against just one loss. As did D’Emilio (pictured), who defeated IU’s Graham Rook, ranked No. 14 nationally at 149. Isaac Wilcox (157) was OSU’s only lineup regular to lose, dropping a close 4-2 decision. Gavin Bell filled in at 184 and was defeated by none other than Roman Rogotzke, Ryder’s older brother.

Ohio State is now 14-2 in duals this season, with only one remaining — at Michigan State tomorrow (Friday) night. The 14 team victories are tied for OSU’s most in a single season since 2009-10, when Ryan’s squad went 18-2 in duals. The Buckeyes also won 14 in 2017-18.

Friday’s dual in East Lansing will be Ohio State’s last competition of any kind before the Big Ten Championships begin on March 9. The NCAA Championships then kick off on March 21, meaning the Buckeyes will have plenty of “downtime” to hopefully prepare for a prosperous postseason run. But first, be sure to check out Mendez, Feldman, and others tomorrow night, as they wrap up their regular season on Big Ten Network at 7 p.m. ET.