Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State has officially moved on from head coach Chris Holtmann, so what’s next?

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On episode 105 of “Bucketheads,” Connor and Justin react to the news that Ohio State has parted ways with men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann. We answer the main questions behind why the Buckeyes moved on, why they made the move now, and other questions.

And, of course, who is on the shortlist of hires for Ohio State? (Hint, it is not Jay Wright).

In the second half, we rank where we think Ohio State falls as a program nationally in terms of relevance.

