Ohio State needs a new men’s basketball coach and Gene Smith takes responsibility

On the Gridiron

Three questions for Ohio State’s cornerbacks ahead of spring practice

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Biggest question for each Buckeyes offensive transfer portal addition (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

First-year focus: Four Buckeyes freshmen with something to prove this spring (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Ohio State men’s basketball parts ways with head coach Chris Holtmann

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Gene Smith fires Chris Holtmann: ‘This team needed different leadership’

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State University has announced a change in men's basketball leadership effective immediately.



: https://t.co/wbobUMRNcQ pic.twitter.com/fk2NsXSTGN — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 14, 2024

Jake Diebler to serve as Ohio State interim head coach remainder of 2023-24 season (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Here are five possible coaching candidates to replace Chris Holtmann

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Who could replace Chris Holtmann? From Lamont Paris to Sean Miller, here’s a list

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Gene Smith Felt Timing of Chris Holtmann Firing Gives This Year’s Ohio State Team Best Shot to Win, Regrets Signing Holtmann to Extension

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Chris Holtmann was "blindsided" when Ohio State fired him on Wednesday, according to a report from The Athletic. https://t.co/i0kLt5wAow — Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 14, 2024

Making sense of Ohio State’s struggles, Chris Holtmann’s firing

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball puts sleepy Nebraska Cornhuskers to bed 80-47

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State to recognize Final Four (shh!) team from 1998-99

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Source confirms Blue Jackets will host Red Wings at Ohio Stadium

Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch

At long last. It's happening. Likely Saturday March 1, 2025 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wdjTz2ObRL — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 15, 2024

OSU AD hire Bjork faced accusations of lying about former coach

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

A timeline of OSU AD Ross Bjork’s handling of NCAA violations when he was at Ole Miss

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Baseball: Beidelschies, Bruni, Kaczmar Named Big Ten Players to Watch

Ohio State Athletics

