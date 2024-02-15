Ohio State needs a new men’s basketball coach and Gene Smith takes responsibility

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Three questions for Ohio State’s cornerbacks ahead of spring practice
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Biggest question for each Buckeyes offensive transfer portal addition (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
First-year focus: Four Buckeyes freshmen with something to prove this spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Ohio State men’s basketball parts ways with head coach Chris Holtmann
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Gene Smith fires Chris Holtmann: ‘This team needed different leadership’
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
The Ohio State University has announced a change in men's basketball leadership effective immediately.— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 14, 2024
: https://t.co/wbobUMRNcQ pic.twitter.com/fk2NsXSTGN
Jake Diebler to serve as Ohio State interim head coach remainder of 2023-24 season (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Here are five possible coaching candidates to replace Chris Holtmann
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
Who could replace Chris Holtmann? From Lamont Paris to Sean Miller, here’s a list
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Gene Smith Felt Timing of Chris Holtmann Firing Gives This Year’s Ohio State Team Best Shot to Win, Regrets Signing Holtmann to Extension
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Chris Holtmann was "blindsided" when Ohio State fired him on Wednesday, according to a report from The Athletic. https://t.co/i0kLt5wAow— Eleven Warriors (@11W) February 14, 2024
Making sense of Ohio State’s struggles, Chris Holtmann’s firing
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball puts sleepy Nebraska Cornhuskers to bed 80-47
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State to recognize Final Four (shh!) team from 1998-99
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Source confirms Blue Jackets will host Red Wings at Ohio Stadium
Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch
At long last. It's happening. Likely Saturday March 1, 2025 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wdjTz2ObRL— BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) February 15, 2024
OSU AD hire Bjork faced accusations of lying about former coach
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
A timeline of OSU AD Ross Bjork’s handling of NCAA violations when he was at Ole Miss
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Baseball: Beidelschies, Bruni, Kaczmar Named Big Ten Players to Watch
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
What a lovely Valentine’s Day surprise!
Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.— Fantastic Four (@FantasticFour) February 14, 2024
Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/skPZLqu21h
Loading comments...