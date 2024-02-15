Uncut Podcast: McGuff on OSU women’s defensive win over Nebraska heading into week off

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On Valentine’s Day night, the Ohio State women’s basketball team had a date with the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The same Big Red side that shocked the then No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes three days prior in Lincoln, Nebraska. With an eight-day Buckeyes break looming, and Nebraska on a marquee win high, it was ripe for another upset. It was anything but, with the scarlet and gray winning 80-47.

After the game, head coach Kevin McGuff, guard Jacy Sheldon and forward Taiyier Parks discussed the game with the media.

Coach McGuff talked about defense leading the way from the jump, after a slow start on offense. Plus, that offense picking up, the depth of the Buckeyes to continue piling on Nebraska, and the growing court awareness of sophomore forward Cotie McMahon. Plus, what the team intends to improve during the break.

Sheldon and Parks talk about Parks’ dub chain performance, the reason the team is able to shut out all of the outside noise so well, and a performance season-high 30 forced turnovers team performance.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

