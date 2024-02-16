As focus shifts to Ohio State women’s basketball, team looks further inward

Thursday, the NCAA selection committee announced its first top-16 ranking, as the regular season inches closer to its finale. In it, Ohio State women’s basketball earned a No. 3 ranking, meaning a likely No. 1 seeding in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. Combine that with a No. 2 ranking in the country by the Associated Press and it’s an exciting time for the Buckeyes — if they cared about that kind of stuff.

The scarlet and gray are on a 12-game winning streak, defeating the likes of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and seemingly looking stronger each time the team takes the court. Wednesday, it was a 33-point victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a team coming off a win over the then-No. 2 ranked Hawkeyes.

It would be easy for players to be swept up in the excitement, but the Buckeyes have been in a spot like this before, and it is just a quick trip down memory lane to January 2023.

Starting the 2023 calendar year, Ohio State was on a 19-game winning streak, creating a program record for the best opening of a season. Then it all crumbled down. Ohio State lost on a triple-double day for Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, followed by a loss in Assembly Hall to the Hoosiers, then it was a home defeat to the Purdue Boilermakers.

All in all, the lack of success started a chain reaction of subpar performances that weren’t fully recovered from until the Buckeyes found their form again at the end of the regular season, carrying it to the Elite Eight.

During last season’s build-up, players and coaches all said the right things, about focusing on the next game. Still, when losses turned into more losses, and performances continually slumping, it was hard to believe it in hindsight.

Before Ohio State faced the Michigan State Spartans, on Sunday, the Hawkeyes let go of a 14-point deficit to fall to the Cornhuskers. That was 45 minutes before the scarlet and gray tipped off in East Lansing, Michigan.

Buckeyes’ graduate senior guard Celeste Taylor was completely unaware.

“We played probably when they were still playing. So we didn’t find out until after the fact,” said Taylor. “We’re not focused on the outside noise. A lot of things are internal here and things that we want to keep together as a unit, a family, and keep it inside.”

OSU’s on-court performances in 2024 have made these kinds of comments more believable. Ohio State went on to win 86-71 against Sparty, a win sandwiched between two defensive showings holding Big Ten opponents to 47 points. The Buckeyes’ victories have shown a hungrier defensive side compared to past seasons. How are the scarlet and gray able to protect themselves from a place of comfort that an abundance of praise can often create?

“I think just having this tight-knit group and having so many people who wanna win,” said graduate senior guard Jacy Sheldon. “Everybody here wants to win, everybody wants to see everyone do well. I think that’s rare in a group and especially a group that’s talented, so it’s exciting.”

After coming back from 12 points down to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Jan. 21, a deficit the Buckeyes weren’t aware of until asked about it after the game, Ohio State had a bit of a big-win hangover, but saw it through the other side to start playing its best basketball of the season.

Following two close calls in away games against the Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue Boilermakers, the Scarlet and Gray are overwhelming opponents. Against the then No. 10 ranked Indiana Hoosiers, Ohio State held a 14-point lead in the second half. The next game, against the Wisconsin Badgers, was a record-tying 39-point third quarter of scoring for head coach Kevin McGuff’s side.

In the last five games alone, the Buckeyes outscored opponents 139-59 in the third quarter. It isn’t only offense. In February, three of Ohio State’s five wins ended with opponents scoring less than 50 points. The Buckeyes are reaching impressive numbers not only with its starting five but a deep bench.

“We’re getting really positive contributions from a lot of people, and I think it’s going to be important,” said head coach Kevin McGuff. “Given our style of play, we want to be really fresh in March, and I think our bench is going to have to be a big part of that.”

Against the Cornhuskers, multiple players took their turns impacting the game as substitutes. Guard Rikki Harris went 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, scoring 11 points. Forward Taiyier Parks grabbed three rebounds against Nebraska’s interior presence of center Alexis Markowski and forward Natalie Potts.

Now, on a break until Thursday, Feb. 22, Ohio State takes its “next game” focus into the final four games of the season, with fate sitting in the team’s hands alone. Win three of the next four and a piece of the Big Ten regular season title belongs to the Buckeyes. Win all four and the hardware is the Scarlet and gray’s alone.

Should Ohio State continue its winning ways, especially in a rematch against the Hawkeyes on March 3, it’ll be increasingly more difficult for the inner sanctum of the Buckeyes to hold off the noise.