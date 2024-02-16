Top linebacker targets react to Laurinaitis promotion, Ohio State gets another Crystal Ball for five-star safety

It’s been a busy offseason for Ohio State thus far, but it’s been an extremely successful one to say the least. Recruiting wins in the transfer portal own must of the luster and rightfully so. Still, other areas of the program have seen just as much success thanks to the aggressive approach this coaching staff is taking.

High school recruiting seems to be at an all-time high, and keeping the coaches in Columbus who are helping fuel that success is a major priority for Ryan Day. Fortunately, Thursday proved that this staff is locked in for the next few years, showing that good things are still to come.

Ohio State keeps Laurinaitis home

Ohio State made a few moves for its 2024 coaching staff on Thursday. Most notably, the promotion of James Laurinaitis to the full-time linebackers coach is finally official.

A move that may have been coming for a while now, this is a major win for the program, as he brings a wealth of talent to the spot. Sure, the Buckeyes have already benefitted from him being a GA, but being in a more permanent role means he’s here for the long haul and gives him more responsibilities.

Of those responsibilities, recruiting is right at the front of the them. Already showing he’s capable of being a force on the trail, being a full-time position coach now means James has the ability to go out on the road recruiting rather than just doing so when prospects are on campus. Having done this the last couple of months thanks to the departure of Parker Fleming, Ohio State has seen the rewards of sending him all over the country, and odds are his success in this area is a big factor as to why the promotion came.

Looking to bring in multiple linebackers in this 2025 class, Laurinaitis already impresses Ohio State’s top targets because of his overall knowledge at the position. Having played at Ohio State and in the NFL for as long as he did, recruits respect a guy who’s been there and done that, and certainly shared their thoughts on why they too believe this was the right call.

Twitter being filled with stamps of approval from some of their top rated players is exactly why this was the right call for Ohio State, and why the Buckeyes should be in contention for some of the top players at this spot not only in 2025, but for years to come.

Top priority Ohio State linebacker target TJ Alford has a tight relationship with newly promoted LBs coach James Laurinaitis.



The Vero Beach talent spoke with Lettermen Row about Laurinaitis' promotion and more.https://t.co/UiVrXhRSfg pic.twitter.com/gyfb07nbzv — Matt Parker (@MattParkerLR) February 15, 2024

The good vibes continue on for five-star safety

The recruiting wins for the defensive secondary the past two years may be close to the best in program history. In the 2024 class, Ohio State brought in three cornerbacks that each were huge additions and proved that Walton was really starting to figure things out on the recruiting trail as one of the better recruiters on this staff.

Now in 2025, Walton is not only one of the best on staff, but in the country as well as he currently has the top two cornerbacks nationally already committed in Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord. While these two-five stars would be enough in any recruiting class, the Buckeyes aren’t done yet, and are still in great shape to add more defensive backs for this cycle — one of which continues to see his named pegged to the Buckeyes.

The No. 25 player nationally and the top safety in the class per the 247Sports Composite, Faheem Delane has long been the top player on the board for the Buckeyes at the safety spot, and the last couple of weeks have been pretty fun to follow as the momentum for Ohio State looks to be really taking off. Receiving another 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Buckeyes on Thursday, there’s now multiple national analysts that have Walton and Ohio State as the landing spot for Delane.

An addition that would give Ohio State the top two corners and the top safety overall, the work is not yet finished, but when there’s this much smoke it usually means there is fire. The boom could come at any time, and if it does you can label this defensive back haul as easily the best in the country and one of the best in Ohio State’s history.