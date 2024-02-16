James Laurinaitis is staying home, Tim Walton is now assistant head coach, more staff extensions

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State promotes James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Tim Walton Promoted to Assistant Head Coach; Jim Knowles, Larry Johnson and Keenan Bailey Also Receive Contract Extensions

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Analyzing impact as Buckeyes give James Laurinaitis full-time promotion (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Top LBs react to James Laurinaitis being promoted to full-time Ohio State coach (paywall)

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Making sense of Ohio State promoting James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What promotion of James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach means for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

With all of our positive coaching news, you really, really, really hate to see our rival going through so much coaching turmoil,,,,,,,,,,,,

#Texans safeties coach Stephen Adegoke is staying in Houston after being offered and accepting @UMichFootball defensive backs position, per a league source. Adegoke originally joined #Texans last year after defensive quality control stint with #49ers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 15, 2024

Three Questions for Buckeyes safeties ahead of spring practice (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Bill O’Brien Thanks Ryan Day for Patience During Introductory Press Conference at Boston College: “Ryan Day Is an Outstanding Person”

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

EA Sports College Football 25: Projecting the video game’s 10 highest-rated players, headlined by Ollie Gordon

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

On the Hardwood

What went wrong with Ohio State, what’s next after Chris Holtmann’s exit and top names to know

Isaac Trotter, 247Sports

‘A spark of energy was needed’: Emotional Gene Smith puts program first in firing Chris Holtmann (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Not Ohio State, but this is pretty cold-blooded:

Caitlin. Clark.



A 40-footer for basketball history. Now THIS is how you break a record.pic.twitter.com/5rNdtSSSKp — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 16, 2024

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Currently a No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Wrestling: Buckeyes win big on Senior Day, push dual record to 14-2

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Loaded OSU men’s tennis team looks primed for run at NCAA title

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Head to ITA Indoor Championship as No. 1 Seed

Ohio State Athletics

OSU baseball ready to continue ‘process’ in 2024 season

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

And now for something completely different...

I haven’t owned a video game system in well over a decade. Do I need to get one now?