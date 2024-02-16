James Laurinaitis is staying home, Tim Walton is now assistant head coach, more staff extensions

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Ohio State promotes James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Tim Walton Promoted to Assistant Head Coach; Jim Knowles, Larry Johnson and Keenan Bailey Also Receive Contract Extensions
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Analyzing impact as Buckeyes give James Laurinaitis full-time promotion (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
3️⃣3️⃣ is staying home as our Linebackers coach @JLaurinaitis55— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 15, 2024
#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/y3xaXGn5wL
Top LBs react to James Laurinaitis being promoted to full-time Ohio State coach (paywall)
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Making sense of Ohio State promoting James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What promotion of James Laurinaitis to linebackers coach means for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
With all of our positive coaching news, you really, really, really hate to see our rival going through so much coaching turmoil,,,,,,,,,,,,
#Texans safeties coach Stephen Adegoke is staying in Houston after being offered and accepting @UMichFootball defensive backs position, per a league source. Adegoke originally joined #Texans last year after defensive quality control stint with #49ers— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 15, 2024
Three Questions for Buckeyes safeties ahead of spring practice (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Bill O’Brien Thanks Ryan Day for Patience During Introductory Press Conference at Boston College: “Ryan Day Is an Outstanding Person”
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
EA Sports College Football 25: Projecting the video game’s 10 highest-rated players, headlined by Ollie Gordon
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8— EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024
On the Hardwood
What went wrong with Ohio State, what’s next after Chris Holtmann’s exit and top names to know
Isaac Trotter, 247Sports
‘A spark of energy was needed’: Emotional Gene Smith puts program first in firing Chris Holtmann (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Not Ohio State, but this is pretty cold-blooded:
Caitlin. Clark.— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 16, 2024
A 40-footer for basketball history. Now THIS is how you break a record.pic.twitter.com/5rNdtSSSKp
Ohio State Women’s Basketball Currently a No. 1 Seed in NCAA Tournament
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Wrestling: Buckeyes win big on Senior Day, push dual record to 14-2
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Loaded OSU men’s tennis team looks primed for run at NCAA title
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Tennis: Buckeyes Head to ITA Indoor Championship as No. 1 Seed
Ohio State Athletics
OSU baseball ready to continue ‘process’ in 2024 season
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
And now for something completely different...
I haven’t owned a video game system in well over a decade. Do I need to get one now?
February 16, 2024
