You’re Nuts: Who is the next former Ohio State player you want to see win their first Super Bowl?

We are just a few days removed from Super Bowl LVIII and what a show we saw in Las Vegas. It all started with a pretty quiet first half where the defenses of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs dominated the action. Then after an entertaining halftime show from Usher, the offenses started to heat up in the second half of the game, leading to a number of ties and lead changes. Following Harrison Butker’s field goal with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Super Bowl was sent into overtime for just the second time ever.

Whether it was because San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t know the new overtime rules for NFL playoff games, or for some reason, the 49ers thought it was a smart idea to take the ball first in overtime, former Buckeyes Nick Bosa and Chase Young were denied their first Super Bowl win on Sunday night. For Bosa, this marks the second time he lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, while Young had to be elated to be in this year’s big game after starting the season with the lowly Washington Commanders.

With the victory by the Chiefs, the last Ohio State player to technically win a Super Bowl was safety Jordan Fuller, who was a part of the Los Angeles Rams squad that beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Fuller didn’t suit up for the game though, as he was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury in the final week of the regular season. The last former Ohio State players who were active for a Super Bowl and were members of the winning team were John Simon and Nate Ebner, who played on the New England Patriots squad which won Super Bowl LIII.

Now that the 2023 NFL season is over, we can start looking towards the 2024 season. Today we want to know who is the next former Ohio State football player you are rooting for to win their first Super Bowl. Because of the loss on Sunday, Bosa and Young are still looking for their first Super Bowl title, but there are plenty of other options out there to choose from. Maybe you want to see your favorite Buckeye finally win the big one, or it could be an Ohio State player who is currently on your favorite NFL team.

Today’s question: Who is the next former Ohio State player you want to see win their first Super Bowl?

We’d love to hear your choices. Either respond to us on Twitter at @Landgrant33 or leave your choice in the comments.

Brett’s answer: Taylor Decker

Since my Buffalo Bills currently don’t have any former Buckeyes on their roster, I have to look elsewhere when it comes to finding an Ohio Stater I’m rooting for to win a Super Bowl. The search wasn’t all that had since there is a great option on the other side of Lake Erie. Sorry Cleveland, as much as I would love to see you have some playoff success, I eliminated any AFC teams from my list just because they are in the same conference as the Bills.

My pick is former Ohio State offensive lineman Taylor Decker, who currently is a member of the Detroit Lions. If anyone deserves a win in the Super Bowl, it’s Decker since he has been a part of some miserable teams in Detroit. The hiring of head coach Dan Campbell has turned things around for the Lions, who were 30 minutes away from playing in the Super Bowl after taking a double-digit lead into halftime against San Francisco.

Offensive linemen are under-appreciated, so I figured I’d show Decker some love by rooting for him to earn a championship. I know it’s probably crazy to root for a team in Michigan, but I don’t closely associate the Wolverines and Lions. Detroit is a city where people work hard and earn everything, whereas Ann Arbor is full of snobs who expect everything to be given to them. Decker is as gritty as they get, and he deserves to become a legend in Detroit by being part of a Lions team that finally brings the city a Super Bowl.

Just not before my Bills finally get their title.

Matt’s answer: Cameron Heyward

I like Brett’s answer, despite the fact that it would be a positive for football fans from the state of Michigan. It also would be nice to see J.T. Barrett — the team’s assistant quarterback coach — get a Super Bowl ring. However, I am going to go in a different direction.

I grew up as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, although I voluntarily gave up my allegiance to the team many, many years ago. Nonetheless, I still find it difficult to root for anyone or anything from the great Pittsburgh metro area. However, that does not extend to the 2023 NFL Man of the Year Cameron Heyward. The former Buckeye has proven over his 13 years in the league that he is not only a Hall of Fame player, but a Hall of Fame human being as well.

Despite the fact that the Pittsburgh Steelers have six Super Bowl victories, they all predate Heyward’s joining the team. For a player who has been such a pillar of consistency and pride for Pittsburgh, Columbus, and all footballs fans, I would love for him to get to lift up the Lombardi Trophy at least once before he calls it a career.

Also, I think it would be a great thing to have on his resume as he transitions to being the next Ohio State defensive line coach. Let’s have the Steelers win the 2025 Super Bowl, then after the game is over, Cam announces his retirement, then the next week, he joins Ohio State’s staff as a GA and then after two years of learning under Larry Johnson’s tutelage, he takes over upon LJ’s retirement?

Who says no to that?