Holy crap! Ohio State men upset No. 2 Purdue in interim coach Jake Diebler’s first game

On the Gridiron
Grading Ryan Day’s off-season coaching staff moves
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Three Buckeyes coaches with something to prove this spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Most NFL Draft Picks of All-Time:— College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 18, 2024
Notre Dame - 525
USC - 524
Ohio State - 485
Oklahoma - 414
Alabama - 401
Michigan - 401
Penn State - 381
LSU - 375
Florida - 373
Georgia - 371
Nebraska - 368
Tennessee - 360
Miami - 358
Texas - 357
UCLA - 337
Michigan St - 322
Washington - 315 pic.twitter.com/6q2JA0OfOO
Ohio State Has Balanced 2024 Coaching Staff With Similar Mix on Both Sides of the Ball
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Will Howard can and will run, but it’s not what he came to Ohio State to do
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
February 17, 2024
You’re Nuts: Who is the next former Ohio State player you want to see win their first Super Bowl?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Jake Diebler, Ohio State stun No. 2 Purdue at home, 73-69
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Boiler down: Ohio State, Jake Diebler shock No. 2 Purdue
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
"I am so happy for these players. They had three great days of practice. They played with confidence. They stayed aggressive even when obviously a great team's going to make a run down the stretch. ... This win means a lot for this program."— CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2024
—@OhioStateHoops Jake Diebler pic.twitter.com/l7j4pw0GYo
OSU rises from ashes after coaching change, stuns No. 2 Purdue
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State upsets Purdue: Jake Diebler’s Buckeyes disrupt race for NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed
Carter Bahns, 247Sports
Matt Painter believes Ohio State would have beaten Purdue with Chris Holtmann, too (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
FAMILY pic.twitter.com/lljKdFY1G9— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 18, 2024
As focus shifts to Ohio State women’s basketball, team looks further inward
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: Which coaches would not be a good hire for the Ohio State men’s basketball team?
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Buckeyes Dismantle No. 6 Virginia; Advance ITA Indoor Title Match
Ohio State Athletics
Wrestling: Buckeyes Close Out Regular Season With 31-Point Victory Over the Spartans
Gaston Kruskevich, The Lantern
How about them Buckeyes ⁉️— Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) February 18, 2024
No. 1 @OhioStateWHKY clinches WCHA regular season title ✅
@OhioStateMHKY No. 4 Wisconsin ✅
⚾️ @OhioStateBASE gets first W ✅
@OhioStateMTEN ➡️ Semifinals of ITA Indoors ✅
@OhioStateMLAX takes down Air Force✅#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QpqKp2I3iH
Women’s Golf: Buckeyes, McGinty Lead After Round One of Spartan Sun Coast Invitational
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Notch Fourth Win in a Row, Down Akron 18-3
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Down No. 4 Badgers, Complete Sweep
Ohio State Athletics
Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Wins 2023-24 WCHA Regular Season Title
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
This is insane, but very much on brand.
Caitlin. Clark.— John Fanta (@John_Fanta) February 16, 2024
A 40-footer for basketball history. Now THIS is how you break a record.pic.twitter.com/5rNdtSSSKp
