Holy crap! Ohio State men upset No. 2 Purdue in interim coach Jake Diebler’s first game

On the Gridiron

Grading Ryan Day’s off-season coaching staff moves

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three Buckeyes coaches with something to prove this spring (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Most NFL Draft Picks of All-Time:



Notre Dame - 525

USC - 524

Ohio State - 485

Oklahoma - 414

Alabama - 401

Michigan - 401

Penn State - 381

LSU - 375

Florida - 373

Georgia - 371

Nebraska - 368

Tennessee - 360

Miami - 358

Texas - 357

UCLA - 337

Michigan St - 322

Washington - 315 pic.twitter.com/6q2JA0OfOO — College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 18, 2024

Ohio State Has Balanced 2024 Coaching Staff With Similar Mix on Both Sides of the Ball

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Will Howard can and will run, but it’s not what he came to Ohio State to do

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Who is the next former Ohio State player you want to see win their first Super Bowl?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Jake Diebler, Ohio State stun No. 2 Purdue at home, 73-69

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Boiler down: Ohio State, Jake Diebler shock No. 2 Purdue

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

"I am so happy for these players. They had three great days of practice. They played with confidence. They stayed aggressive even when obviously a great team's going to make a run down the stretch. ... This win means a lot for this program."



—@OhioStateHoops Jake Diebler pic.twitter.com/l7j4pw0GYo — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) February 18, 2024

OSU rises from ashes after coaching change, stuns No. 2 Purdue

Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State upsets Purdue: Jake Diebler’s Buckeyes disrupt race for NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed

Carter Bahns, 247Sports

Matt Painter believes Ohio State would have beaten Purdue with Chris Holtmann, too (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

As focus shifts to Ohio State women’s basketball, team looks further inward

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which coaches would not be a good hire for the Ohio State men’s basketball team?

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes Dismantle No. 6 Virginia; Advance ITA Indoor Title Match

Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Buckeyes Close Out Regular Season With 31-Point Victory Over the Spartans

Gaston Kruskevich, The Lantern

How about them Buckeyes ⁉️



No. 1 @OhioStateWHKY clinches WCHA regular season title ✅

@OhioStateMHKY No. 4 Wisconsin ✅

⚾️ @OhioStateBASE gets first W ✅

@OhioStateMTEN ➡️ Semifinals of ITA Indoors ✅

@OhioStateMLAX takes down Air Force✅#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QpqKp2I3iH — Ohio State Buckeyes (@OhioStAthletics) February 18, 2024

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes, McGinty Lead After Round One of Spartan Sun Coast Invitational

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Notch Fourth Win in a Row, Down Akron 18-3

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Down No. 4 Badgers, Complete Sweep

Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Wins 2023-24 WCHA Regular Season Title

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is insane, but very much on brand.