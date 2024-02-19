 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holy crap! Ohio State men upset No. 2 Purdue in interim coach Jake Diebler’s first game

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
On the Gridiron

Grading Ryan Day’s off-season coaching staff moves
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Three Buckeyes coaches with something to prove this spring (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Has Balanced 2024 Coaching Staff With Similar Mix on Both Sides of the Ball
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Will Howard can and will run, but it’s not what he came to Ohio State to do
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Who is the next former Ohio State player you want to see win their first Super Bowl?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Jake Diebler, Ohio State stun No. 2 Purdue at home, 73-69
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Boiler down: Ohio State, Jake Diebler shock No. 2 Purdue
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

OSU rises from ashes after coaching change, stuns No. 2 Purdue
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State upsets Purdue: Jake Diebler’s Buckeyes disrupt race for NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 overall seed
Carter Bahns, 247Sports

Matt Painter believes Ohio State would have beaten Purdue with Chris Holtmann, too (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

As focus shifts to Ohio State women’s basketball, team looks further inward
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: Which coaches would not be a good hire for the Ohio State men’s basketball team?
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Buckeyes Dismantle No. 6 Virginia; Advance ITA Indoor Title Match
Ohio State Athletics

Wrestling: Buckeyes Close Out Regular Season With 31-Point Victory Over the Spartans
Gaston Kruskevich, The Lantern

Women’s Golf: Buckeyes, McGinty Lead After Round One of Spartan Sun Coast Invitational
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes Notch Fourth Win in a Row, Down Akron 18-3
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: Buckeyes Down No. 4 Badgers, Complete Sweep
Ohio State Athletics

Women’s Ice Hockey: Ohio State Wins 2023-24 WCHA Regular Season Title
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

This is insane, but very much on brand.

