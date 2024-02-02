Ohio State men’s golf wins the season-opening Southwestern Collegiate Invitational

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s golf team recorded an impressive season-opening win at the loaded Southwestern Invitational Collegiate at North Ranch Country Club in Westlake Village, California.

Graduate senior Neal Shipley shot 12-under for the tournament to win by one shot over Taehoon Song of Washington, who finished at 11-under. Song shot a final round 7-under 64 to propel up the leaderboard. Shipley shot a final round 6-under 65 to hold off Song.

Shipley started the day at 6-under and four shots back of the lead, and was 1-under on the day as he made the turn to the final nine, but a flurry of birdies on the final nine, including a birdie streak on Holes No. 13 through 16 gave him the individual win. He made two pars on Holes No. 17 and 18 with the slim one-shot lead to secure the victory.

Shipley shot rounds of 69-67-65.

Also for the Buckeyes, freshman Jack Votjko impressed in his first collegiate start, finishing T17 at 2-under, and Maxwell Moldovan finished in 22nd place at 1-under. Adam Wallin finished in T32 at 3-over, and Jackson Chandler finished T38 at 4-over.

The Buckeyes finished at 13-under and won the team title by just one shot over UNLV, who finished at 12-under. UCLA and San Diego State finished T3 at 9-under, Washington finished in solo fifth place at 8-under, and Texas Tech and Colorado finished T6 at 7-under.

Both Shipley and Moldovan were alternates on the 2023 Walker Cup team, and Shipley was the runner-up at the 2023 U.S. Amateur, losing to Nick Dunlap, who recently turned pro, in the final match.