Uncut: ‘Spirited’ conversation leads to historic Ohio State women’s basketball victory

Thursday night against the 10-9 Wisconsin Badgers had an air of a potential trap game, with the No. 10 Indiana Hoosiers heading to Columbus three days later. For the first half, it looked like it could be one too.

However, the Ohio State women’s basketball team had spirited conversation at halftime that turned into a historic 39-point third quarter, ending with an 87-49 Buckeye win over the Badgers.

Following the game, head coach Kevin McGuff, forward Eboni Walker and guard Madison Greene all spoke with the media.

Up first is Coach McGuff, who talks about playing Wisconsin forward Serah Williams, and adjustments made. Also, opening up the arena for Sunday’s game against Indiana and the scarlet and gray’s second half response.

Walker and Greene speak together, talking about the hard work going into the victory, looking ahead to Indiana and what they see from forward Cotie McMahon in practice that’s lending to the recent surge for the sophomore.

That and more on the latest Land-Grant Uncut.

