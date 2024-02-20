It was a winning weekend for Buckeye sports, including a national championship

Ohio State went 19-1 across all athletic events this past weekend. One of those wins includes a National Championship, as the men’s tennis team won the ITA Indoors on Monday.

Another huge win for Buckeye sports came on Sunday, as the men’s basketball team upset No. 2 Purdue.

Let’s get into all of it.

Men’s Tennis: NATIONAL CHAMPS!

That, my friend, is the face you make when you secure your team a national championship! The men’s tennis team traveled to Manhattan, NY this weekend to play for the ITA Indoor national championships.

After first defeating No. 21 Alabama on Friday, 4-2, they proceeded to roll over No. 8 Harvard 4-1 on Saturday to secure a spot in the semis. Sunday, they shut out No. 6 Virginia, 4-0, to advance to the championship.

Monday it was an absolute battle against No. 2 TCU. The Horned Frogs won the doubles point, then took first singles, so they went up 2-0. However, Jack Anthrop won court four, then JJ Tracy tied things up as he won court three. TCU won second court, so it came down to courts five and six.

Alex Bernard won a hard-fought three-setter, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 on court six, so now it was up to Robert Cash on court five to take it home. And that he did. He won his match also in three sets, and the Buckeyes won their third ITA Team Indoor Championship!

Women’s Ice Hockey

The other No. 1 team at Ohio State is killing it, as they do. The women’s hockey team defeated St. Thomas, 4-1, Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out crowd at the OSU Ice Rink to clinch the 2023-24 Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular season title.

The Buckeyes (28-2-0, 25-1-0 WCHA) have won the title for the second consecutive season, and were presented with the trophy on home ice for the first time in program history.

Ohio State plays its final regular season series of the year at Wisconsin next weekend. The matchup between the No. 1 Buckeyes and No. 2 Badgers is set for Feb. 23-24 in Madison. Puck drop is set for 8:00 p.m. ET Friday and 9:00 p.m. ET Saturday. Game two of the series will be televised on Big Ten Network.

Men’s Ice Hockey

The Buckeyes aren’t messing around



Last night, Ohio State downed No. 4 Wisconsin, 3-1! #NCAAHockey x @OhioStateMHKY

pic.twitter.com/FDz4q5kNyb — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) February 18, 2024

Wow, this team! The men have struggled for a lot of the season, but they have not given up— clearly. They swept No. 4 Wisconsin this past weekend, first with a 3-2 overtime win Friday, then with a 3-1 victory Saturday.

Ohio State never trailed in the series finale. Cam Thiesing and Davis Burnside scored less than a minute into period the first for a 2-0 Ohio State lead. UW drew within one with a power play goal in the second, but the Buckeyes responded less than three minutes later on a Joe Dunlap goal and led 3-1 through two periods.

Softball

The softball Bucks were supposed to have a full three-day weekend of play, but both Saturday and Sunday’s games got rained out. Luckily, they took advantage of Friday’s games and won both of them to make them 6-1 on the early season.

In the first game against Coastal Carolina, Allison Smith pitched really well, only giving up two hits and one walk in six innings, helping OSU to a 6-0 victory. Emily Ruck also had a great day pitching, as she gave up just two hits against UC Riverside. Kirsten Eppele provided some big offense with a three-run home run, which aided the Bucks on the way to their 7-2 dub.

Baseball

The baseball team had their opening weekend this past weekend in Arizona. After falling to Boston College on Friday, they bounced back and won both of their games over the next two days.

Two pitchers shined in the 7-2 victory against BYU Saturday, as starter Colin Purcell allowed just one earned run on five hits in five innings. Then, Hunter Shaw pitched four innings of relief, striking out six while earning the save.

The Buckeyes also had strong pitching in their game against USC, which ended up being a 5-2 win.

Women’s and Men’s Lacrosse

Our honor defend.



Game 4 Recap#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/OomsJb8ARj — Ohio State Men's Lacrosse (@OhioStateMLAX) February 18, 2024

The women’s lacrosse team is off to a hot start this season, winning all four of their games played. This past weekend, they defeated Youngstown State, 17-9, and Akron, 18-3. Their hardest test yet will come Friday, when they play No. 4 Denver.

Guess who else is 4-0? The men’s lax team! Their first road game of the season came against Air Force, but it didn’t matter as they came away with a resounding 12-4 win.

Other Notables: