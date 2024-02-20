Ohio State to host its top tight end target for the spring game

It may not feel like it quite yet, but spring is quickly approaching. What has been mostly a mild winter is predicted to be on the way out — at least according to a groundhog that did not see its shadow.

Spring is one of the busiest times of the year for the Ohio State football coaching staff. The current group of Buckeyes will be preparing for the upcoming season, and simultaneously, the team will be hosting multiple recruiting events.

Of the spring recruiting events, there is none that quite compare to the annual spring game. Ohio State is one of the few schools in the country that is able to sellout its spring game, and the atmosphere created in ‘The Shoe’ that Saturday is tough to match.

Ohio State takes advantage of that atmosphere and adds to it, bringing back Buckeye alumni from the NFL and elsewhere. This all creates a massive recruiting tool for the Buckeyes, and the visitor list usually reflects this.

Ohio State is already adding names to this year’s list, and the newest addition is 2025 four-star tight end Nate Roberts (Washington, OK / Washington), as announced by Chad Simmons of On3.

Roberts, a former Notre Dame commit, is not a new name for those that follow Ohio State recruiting. Ohio State offered Roberts in May of last year, just months before he committed to the Irish. The Buckeyes did not stop recruiting Roberts, and he de-committed from the Irish just months following his commitment.

Since his recruitment reopened, Ohio State has been a major player. He has made visits to the University, and the Buckeyes hold claim to all three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions. Roberts has not hinted at a commitment date as of yet, but this day seems as good as any for Ohio State.

Roberts is the No. 4 TE and the No. 107 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 2 recruit out of Oklahoma.

Ohio State continues to trend for 2025 five-star safety

Newly-appointed Assistant Head Coach, Tim Walton, has led the Buckeyes on an incredible recruiting run to start the new year. Ohio State currently holds verbal commitments from five-star cornerbacks Devin Sanchez (Houston, TX / North Shore) and Na’eem Offord (Birmingham, AL / Parker) the nation’s top two corners as well as four-star cornerback Blake Woodby (Baltimore, MD / St. Frances Academy).

The Buckeyes are looking to add to that impressive group, and continue to trend for the nation’s No. 1 safety and five-star, Faheem Delane (Olney, MD / Our Lady Good Counsel HS). The Buckeyes already held claim to all of the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions, and now Ohio State Recruiting Insider for On3, Alex Gleitman, has cast a prediction in favor of the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is not alone in its pursuit of Delane, who released a top five schools back in December, also including Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Virginia Tech. Additionally, he recently scheduled a spring recruiting visit to Texas.

The Buckeyes will need to continue to make Delane a priority if they wish to earn a commitment from him, but they also have to love where they sit with him currently. Ohio State still may not be done, as they are still heavily involved in the recruitments of five-star CB Dorian Brew (Conroe, TX / Conroe), the No. 4 CB in the 2025 class, and high four-star safety Trey McNutt (Cleveland, OH / Shaker Heights), the No. 2 safety in the cycle.

Delane is the No. 1 safety and the No. 25 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is also the No. 1 recruit out of Maryland.