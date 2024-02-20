I-80 Football Show: Would you rather have Chip Kelly or Bill O’Brien?

Welcome to a new episode of Fans First Football Network’s I-80 Football Show. On this show, we travel down I-80 to talk all things Big Ten Football. After every week of action, we will catch you up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players you should be paying attention to for the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

The Chiefs defeated the 49ers to win back-to-back Super Bowls and their third in five seasons. Patrick Mahomes continues building his case to be the best quarterback ever, while Kyle Shanahan still hasn’t been able to win that elusive title. Like Andy Ried, Jordan believes he will win later in his career when he finally gets a legitimate quarterback.

Bill O’Brien left Ohio State after three weeks on the job to become the head coach of Boston College. Losing a coordinator that quickly would leave many programs scrambling, but Ryan Day had an ace up his sleeve, hiring away his mentor Chip Kelly from UCLA to serve as offensive coordinator. Who would you rather have in Columbus: Chip Kelly or Bill O’Brien?

Dante discusses the state of the NBA and its lack of buy-in from players. The NBA has turned into a bad product in the last few years. In his weekly pitstop, he laments the lack of effort in the All-Star Game. The NBA needs to find a way to make the players care or scrap the game.

Jordan discusses the 2026 Men’s World Cup coming to the U.S., and the possibility for the 2027 Women’s World Cup to be played in the U.S. and Mexico as well.

Follow the show on YouTube: @JordanW330

Follow the podcast on Instagram: @I80FootballShow

Connect with us on Twitter: Jordan: @JordanW330 and Dante: @DanteM10216