Mike Conley Jr. signs massive contract extension; OSU men’s tennis wins national title

On the Gridiron

Chip Kelly has the pieces in place for a potent run game in 2024

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

TreVeyon Henderson’s maturity, leadership could give the Buckeyes the best backfield in the country in 2024

Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes open as road underdog in massive Oregon clash

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Marvin Harrison Jr. Unanimously Projected as Top-Four Pick, Mike Hall Projected to Be Second Ohio State Player Drafted

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

CJ Stroud's February so far:



• Played the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando

• Spent days at Radio Row in Vegas

• Won OROY at NFL Honors

• Won Cactus Jack celeb softball game MVP

• Dropped 30 pts in NBA Celeb All-Star game

• Sat courtside for Texas-Houston pic.twitter.com/2VuDcbpyYL — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 19, 2024

Buckeyes open as way-too-early home favorite in The Game

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Head coach or otherwise, Jake Diebler must be on the Ohio State men’s basketball staff next season

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

NIL, collectives to play big role as Ohio State searches for new coach

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Limiting Zach Edey, Zed Key the X-factor in win over Purdue (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State remains No. 2 in Week 16 AP Poll

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Minnesota Timberwolves G Mike Conley Jr. has agreed on a two-year $21 million extension, Steven Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The Timberwolves keep Conley Jr. out of summer free agency and in backcourt thru 2025-2026. pic.twitter.com/M9MSc3zdsr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024

Reports: Mike Conley, Wolves agree to 2-year extension

NBA.com

How are former Ohio State basketball players faring in the NBA this year?

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Watch: Ohio State gives long overdue recognition for 1999 NCAA Final Four team

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s tennis rallies to win team national indoor title

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Ice Hockey: Bernard Picks Up WCHA Defender of the Week Award

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Grab Back-to-Back Sweeps in Weekend Matchups

Sara Sharp, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

