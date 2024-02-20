Mike Conley Jr. signs massive contract extension; OSU men’s tennis wins national title

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Chip Kelly has the pieces in place for a potent run game in 2024
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
TreVeyon Henderson’s maturity, leadership could give the Buckeyes the best backfield in the country in 2024
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land
February 19, 2024
Buckeyes open as road underdog in massive Oregon clash
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Marvin Harrison Jr. Unanimously Projected as Top-Four Pick, Mike Hall Projected to Be Second Ohio State Player Drafted
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
CJ Stroud's February so far:— Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 19, 2024
• Played the Pro Bowl Games in Orlando
• Spent days at Radio Row in Vegas
• Won OROY at NFL Honors
• Won Cactus Jack celeb softball game MVP
• Dropped 30 pts in NBA Celeb All-Star game
• Sat courtside for Texas-Houston pic.twitter.com/2VuDcbpyYL
Buckeyes open as way-too-early home favorite in The Game
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Head coach or otherwise, Jake Diebler must be on the Ohio State men’s basketball staff next season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
NIL, collectives to play big role as Ohio State searches for new coach
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Limiting Zach Edey, Zed Key the X-factor in win over Purdue (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State remains No. 2 in Week 16 AP Poll
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Minnesota Timberwolves G Mike Conley Jr. has agreed on a two-year $21 million extension, Steven Heumann and Jess Holtz of @CAA_Basketball tell ESPN. The Timberwolves keep Conley Jr. out of summer free agency and in backcourt thru 2025-2026. pic.twitter.com/M9MSc3zdsr— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 19, 2024
Reports: Mike Conley, Wolves agree to 2-year extension
NBA.com
How are former Ohio State basketball players faring in the NBA this year?
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Watch: Ohio State gives long overdue recognition for 1999 NCAA Final Four team
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State men’s tennis rallies to win team national indoor title
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Ice Hockey: Bernard Picks Up WCHA Defender of the Week Award
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Grab Back-to-Back Sweeps in Weekend Matchups
Sara Sharp, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I believe this is the year that I finally play in the WSOP.
WORLD SERIES OF POKER REVEALS FULL 2024 WSOP DAILY EVENT SCHEDULE— WSOP - World Series of Poker (@WSOP) February 16, 2024
The 55th Annual World Series of Poker will run from May 28 to July 17, offering nearly 700 tables, many new events, and the highly-coveted WSOP Main Event Bracelet.
Full PR: https://t.co/ia2RJQbXVo
Schedule:… pic.twitter.com/LRQGcD1Uhv
