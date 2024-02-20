 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mike Conley Jr. signs massive contract extension; OSU men’s tennis wins national title

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs Purdue Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports
On the Gridiron

Chip Kelly has the pieces in place for a potent run game in 2024
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

TreVeyon Henderson’s maturity, leadership could give the Buckeyes the best backfield in the country in 2024
Patrick Murphy, Land-Grant Holy Land

Buckeyes open as road underdog in massive Oregon clash
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

2024 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Marvin Harrison Jr. Unanimously Projected as Top-Four Pick, Mike Hall Projected to Be Second Ohio State Player Drafted
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes open as way-too-early home favorite in The Game
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Head coach or otherwise, Jake Diebler must be on the Ohio State men’s basketball staff next season
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

NIL, collectives to play big role as Ohio State searches for new coach
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Limiting Zach Edey, Zed Key the X-factor in win over Purdue (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State remains No. 2 in Week 16 AP Poll
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Reports: Mike Conley, Wolves agree to 2-year extension
NBA.com

How are former Ohio State basketball players faring in the NBA this year?
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Watch: Ohio State gives long overdue recognition for 1999 NCAA Final Four team
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State men’s tennis rallies to win team national indoor title
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Ice Hockey: Bernard Picks Up WCHA Defender of the Week Award
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Volleyball: Buckeyes Grab Back-to-Back Sweeps in Weekend Matchups
Sara Sharp, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

I believe this is the year that I finally play in the WSOP.

