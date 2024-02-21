Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State men’s basketball makes a necessary change, “Little Animal” becomes official

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck discuss the firing of former Ohio State men’s basketball coach, Chris Holtmann.

Why was change necessary right now? Will interim coach Jake Diebler be given a legitimate shot at the permanent role? If not, who will lead OSU men’s basketball back to Big Ten and national relevancy? It is probably far too early to speculate on the future, but that won’t stop the Hangout Boys from doing so anyway.

Not all the coaching news (in Columbus) is negative though, as Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program announced several new contracts, as well as one very interesting addition to their full-time coaching staff. James Laurinaitis, a Buckeye legend, has officially graduated from GA to full-time linebackers coach... Finally! Just how impactful will his hire be, on-field and off?

And what about those other new contracts? Is Larry Johnson coaching forever!?

Please make sure to like, rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast! And as always, Go Bucks!

Connect with the pod

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Josh Dooley

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye

Connect with Chuck Holmes

Twitter: @ctholmes3