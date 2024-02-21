Laurinaitis, Guerrieri discuss what position Sonny Styles will play this fall

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Buckeyes analyst Joe Philbin to reportedly leave for NFL job

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes got a commitment yesterday, from what I presume is a preferred walk-on:

Back at Ohio State, Matt Guerrieri brings experience to the Buckeye secondary

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

After stellar career, James Laurinaitis thrilled with promotion to OSU linebackers coach

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis made most of winter recruiting opportunity (paywall)

Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Could Ohio State’s Sonny Styles switch from safety to linebacker?

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes hopeful C.J. Hicks can ‘cut it loose,’ impress in spring ball (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Three Questions for Buckeyes linebackers heading into spring camp (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

I actually would not be mad about this:

The top moves @Espngreeny wants to see this NFL offseason



1. Giants move up to draft Drake Maye

2. Raiders move up to draft QB

3. Justin Fields to Steelers

4. Stefon Diggs to Cowboys

5. Davante Adams to Jets pic.twitter.com/NeblqSo3i4 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 21, 2024

College Football Playoff adopts new ‘5+7’ format to allow for more at-large bids

Ross Dellenger, Yahoo! Sports

What the CFP’s new 12-team playoff format means for Ohio State

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Source: Ohio State alum Chris Jent interested in head coaching job

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

A couple REAL names that I’m hearing for the Ohio State opening:

•Greg McDermott

•T. J. Otzelberger

•Amir Abdur-Rahim

•Sean Miller

•Dusty May

•LaMont Paris — Chas. Wolfe (@highmajorscoop) February 20, 2024

Visiting Locker Room: Onward Sports on Ashley Owusu, Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Penn State

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Battle’s three-point spree vs. Purdue rooted in total team play by Buckeyes

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Big Ten WBB Title Race: Indiana takes a step back, Ohio State controls its destiny

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Unknown programs and coaches are reportedly tampering with Ohio State’s star point guard, Bruce Thornton.



In a recent episode of Carxens Crew S2 | E6, former Ohio State star point guard Aaron Craft said, “Other coaches, other programs can't talk to him [Bruce Thornton]… pic.twitter.com/XEqQRXx7CZ — The Big Ten Huddle ️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) February 20, 2024

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Joy Dunne makes name for herself with Ohio State women’s hockey

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

It was a winning weekend for Buckeye sports, including a national championship

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State Outlasts Mastodons, Win 3-2

Ohio State Athletics

S5| Putnam tools off the block! Timeout PFW pic.twitter.com/YWJ2AQTtiB — OSU Men's Volleyball (@OhioStateMVB) February 21, 2024

Men’s Golf: Chandler Cards 68, Buckeyes Under-Par on Day 2 of Watersound Inv.

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am here for the Beatles’ Cinematic Universe: