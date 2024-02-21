Laurinaitis, Guerrieri discuss what position Sonny Styles will play this fall

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Buckeyes analyst Joe Philbin to reportedly leave for NFL job
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes got a commitment yesterday, from what I presume is a preferred walk-on:
BLESSED. 1000% Committed. All Glory to the man above. @OhioStateFB @CoachDuHart @CoachTomBolden @LakotaWestFB @Coach_Huls #GoBucks #BestInOhioStayInOhio pic.twitter.com/G0cxjBFyaR— Bukari Miles (@bukarimiles) February 20, 2024
Back at Ohio State, Matt Guerrieri brings experience to the Buckeye secondary
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
After stellar career, James Laurinaitis thrilled with promotion to OSU linebackers coach
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis made most of winter recruiting opportunity (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row
Could Ohio State’s Sonny Styles switch from safety to linebacker?
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes hopeful C.J. Hicks can ‘cut it loose,’ impress in spring ball (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Three Questions for Buckeyes linebackers heading into spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
I actually would not be mad about this:
The top moves @Espngreeny wants to see this NFL offseason— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 21, 2024
1. Giants move up to draft Drake Maye
2. Raiders move up to draft QB
3. Justin Fields to Steelers
4. Stefon Diggs to Cowboys
5. Davante Adams to Jets pic.twitter.com/NeblqSo3i4
College Football Playoff adopts new ‘5+7’ format to allow for more at-large bids
Ross Dellenger, Yahoo! Sports
What the CFP’s new 12-team playoff format means for Ohio State
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
On the Hardwood
Source: Ohio State alum Chris Jent interested in head coaching job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
A couple REAL names that I’m hearing for the Ohio State opening:— Chas. Wolfe (@highmajorscoop) February 20, 2024
•Greg McDermott
•T. J. Otzelberger
•Amir Abdur-Rahim
•Sean Miller
•Dusty May
•LaMont Paris
Visiting Locker Room: Onward Sports on Ashley Owusu, Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Penn State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Battle’s three-point spree vs. Purdue rooted in total team play by Buckeyes
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Big Ten WBB Title Race: Indiana takes a step back, Ohio State controls its destiny
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Unknown programs and coaches are reportedly tampering with Ohio State’s star point guard, Bruce Thornton.— The Big Ten Huddle ️ (@TheBigTenHuddle) February 20, 2024
In a recent episode of Carxens Crew S2 | E6, former Ohio State star point guard Aaron Craft said, “Other coaches, other programs can't talk to him [Bruce Thornton]… pic.twitter.com/XEqQRXx7CZ
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Joy Dunne makes name for herself with Ohio State women’s hockey
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
It was a winning weekend for Buckeye sports, including a national championship
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Men’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State Outlasts Mastodons, Win 3-2
Ohio State Athletics
S5| Putnam tools off the block! Timeout PFW pic.twitter.com/YWJ2AQTtiB— OSU Men's Volleyball (@OhioStateMVB) February 21, 2024
Men’s Golf: Chandler Cards 68, Buckeyes Under-Par on Day 2 of Watersound Inv.
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
