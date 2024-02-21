 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Laurinaitis, Guerrieri discuss what position Sonny Styles will play this fall

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

Buckeyes analyst Joe Philbin to reportedly leave for NFL job
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes got a commitment yesterday, from what I presume is a preferred walk-on:

Back at Ohio State, Matt Guerrieri brings experience to the Buckeye secondary
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

After stellar career, James Laurinaitis thrilled with promotion to OSU linebackers coach
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State linebackers coach James Laurinaitis made most of winter recruiting opportunity (paywall)
Matt Parker, Lettermen Row

Could Ohio State’s Sonny Styles switch from safety to linebacker?
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes hopeful C.J. Hicks can ‘cut it loose,’ impress in spring ball (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Three Questions for Buckeyes linebackers heading into spring camp (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

I actually would not be mad about this:

College Football Playoff adopts new ‘5+7’ format to allow for more at-large bids
Ross Dellenger, Yahoo! Sports

What the CFP’s new 12-team playoff format means for Ohio State
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

On the Hardwood

Source: Ohio State alum Chris Jent interested in head coaching job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Visiting Locker Room: Onward Sports on Ashley Owusu, Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Penn State
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Battle’s three-point spree vs. Purdue rooted in total team play by Buckeyes
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Big Ten WBB Title Race: Indiana takes a step back, Ohio State controls its destiny
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Joy Dunne makes name for herself with Ohio State women’s hockey
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

It was a winning weekend for Buckeye sports, including a national championship
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Men’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State Outlasts Mastodons, Win 3-2
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Golf: Chandler Cards 68, Buckeyes Under-Par on Day 2 of Watersound Inv.
Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Lacrosse: Fyock Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I am here for the Beatles’ Cinematic Universe:

