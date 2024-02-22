Ohio State men’s basketball falls at Minnesota, makes history with 17-straight road losses

The Ohio State men’s basketball team (15-12, 5-11) made history on Thursday night, falling 88-79 to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-9, 8-7) and extending the road losing streak to 17 games.

The Buckeyes have not won a road game since Jan. 1, 2023 against Northwestern. The Buckeyes had not lost 16 road games in a row since 1996-98, when Ohio State lost its last eight road games in the 1996-97 season and lost its first eight road games in 1997-98.

Minnesota started the game on fire, making seven of its first eight shots and starting 4-for-4 from three-point range, taking an 11-2 lead and then a 19-9 lead heading into the under-16 media timeout.

However, the Buckeyes did not go quietly into the night, as Scotty Middleton knocked down two three-pointers back-to-back to cut the Minnesota lead to just five at 22-17. The Buckeyes trailed by seven at the under-12 timeout, 24-17. Ohio State was able to knock down some more shots, get to the free-throw line, and go on a 14-4 run.

Eventually, the Buckeyes even tied the game at 30-30 behind a three-pointer from Jamison Battle.

The end of the first half was a familiar one for Buckeye fans, as Minnesota went on a 10-2 run to get the score to 40-32 with just under a minute left in the opening half. A floater by Battle cut the Minnesota lead to six.

The half finished with Dawson Garcia getting a putback layup, and Minnesota took a 42-34 lead into the half.

Jamison Battle led the way for the Buckeyes with 13 points at the break. Roddy Gayle and Scotty Middleton added seven and six points, respectively. Dawson Garcia had 12 points and six rebounds for the Gophers, while Pharrell Payne had 10 points in the first half.

Minnesota came out firing in the second half, scoring 11 points in four minutes and taking a 53-41 lead into the under-16 timeout. Ohio State struggled to get anything going on either end, with Minnesota jumping out to a 59-43 lead behind a consistent effort in points and getting everyone involved in the offense.

Rebounding was a big problem for Ohio State in this one, with Minnesota recording timely offensive rebounds and converting second-chance points.

Minnesota never let the Buckeyes back in this one, as the closest Ohio State got to cutting into the lead was nine points. Minnesota won 88-79 to get above .500 in conference play.

Bruce Thornton recorded a game-high 25 points for Ohio State. Jamison Battle added 21 points. For the Gophers, Dawson Garcia recorded 22 points and nine rebounds, while Elijah Hawkins added a team-high 24 points and six assists.

Here are some takeaways from the game...

Fast start for the Gophers

Minnesota started hot in this contest, jumping out to an 8-0, 11-2, and then 19-9 lead and holding a 42-34 lead at the half. The Gophers never relinquished the lead from there. Dawson Garcia scored eight of the Gopher's first 19 points.

Ohio State never led in the game.

Dawson Garcia, AKA The Buckeye killer

Garcia is one of the best wings and overall players in the Big Ten Conference. He came into this game averaging 17.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. However, he plays his best basketball against the Buckeyes, averaging 32.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 52.5 percent shooting in 38 minutes per game in his two prior career games.

Homecoming for the Minnesota natives

It was a solid homecoming for the two Minnesota natives who play for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle, who played for Minnesota for two seasons, kept the Buckeyes in the game early, recording 13 points in the first half and finishing with 21 points.

Minnesota native Taison Chatman also recorded his first career points and field goal in this one against his hometown team.

Rebounding struggles

The Buckeyes have been a decent rebounding team this season, but that is not how the tide broke in this one. At the half, the Buckeyes were outrebounded by the Gophers 18-9, and Minnesota was able to capitalize multiple times on second chances. With eight minutes left in the game, Ohio State still only had 17 rebounds, compared to Minnesota’s 27.

This was key in this contest. The physicality that the Buckeyes showed to beat Purdue did not translate here, and it was one of the main reasons for the loss.