Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State does the impossible and upsets Purdue

“Bucketheads” is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode, they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world.

On episode 106 of the ‘Bucketheads’ Podcast, Connor and Justin break down the win over Purdue. What was different under interim head coach Jake Diebler? What were the adjustments made, and how did Zed Key record five steals on Zach Edey?

Also, is this the same old Purdue that we will see in March again, or can this team actually make a run like 2019? We also break down Matt Painter’s comments at the end of the game.

We close the episode with a coaching search conversation. Is there anything Jake Diebler can do to become the head coach? If we could pick one guy, who would it be?

