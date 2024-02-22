Ohio State Wrestling: Buckeyes finish regular season strong with takedown of Michigan State

In search of their 15th dual victory of the season, a feat last accomplished during the 2009-10 campaign, Tom Ryan’s Ohio State wrestling team rolled into East Lansing, Michigan with bad intentions last Friday night.

Taking on an unranked Michigan State squad, the Buckeyes rested three starters and still won six individual matches by either major decision, tech fall or pin. The end result was a lopsided 38-7 victory for OSU, giving the team 15 wins overall and seven against Big Ten competition.

Even with Isaac Wilcox (157), Bryce Hepner (165), and Luke Geog (197) sitting this one out for Ohio State, the Spartans were simply no match for the Buckeyes. All but one of OSU’s other lineup regulars earned bonus points, with Nic Bouzakis (133), Ryder Rogotzke (184), and Nick Feldman (HWT) scoring six each via win by pin/fall.

Rogotzke was particularly impressive in notching his team-leading 13th pin of the season, this one coming against a top-15 ranked grappler.

Jesse Mendez (133), Dylan D’Emilio (149), and Rocco Welsh (174) also impressed, each winning their individual match or matches by at least 10 points. Mendez pushed his record to 22-2 on the season, while D’Emilio matched his career-high of 21 wins. And Welsh is now 17-3, despite starting the season as a backup to Carson Kharchla.

Brendan McCrone (125) and Seth Shumate (197) were Ohio State’s other winners, both taking matches via decision. Gavin Brown (157) and Carter Chase (165) were the only Buckeyes to suffer defeat, however, both filled in admirably.

They dropped decisions to two of Michigan State’s three ranked competitors, meaning they essentially took on the best the Spartans had to offer. For Carter, it was his first appearance in a Big Ten dual, and he hung in with No. 9 Caleb Fish for all three periods.

McCrone awarded THREEEEE after a long review in SV!!! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qG7WrppkTG — Ohio State Wrestling (@wrestlingbucks) February 17, 2024

Next up for OSU is/are the Big Ten Championships, which begin on March 9. The Scarlet and Gray have not finished among the top-3 at this conference clash since 2019-20, but keep in mind that we’re basically talking about a miniature version of the NCAA Championships here.

That is because Big Ten teams have swept first and second at the NCAAs every year since 2016, with only the occasional push from a Cornell or an Oklahoma State. So while the Buckeyes have finished fourth at the B1G ‘ships in each of the past two seasons, it is and has been nothing for Ryan’s squad to hang its head about.

There are currently three Big Ten teams ranked ahead of Ohio State (ranked No. 6), meaning that a podium finish will again not be easy for the Buckeyes. But with so many of Ryan’s guys wrestling as well as they ever have – if not better – the Scarlet and Gray should not be taken lightly.

Here is another reminder that the Big Ten Championships begin March 9, at XFINITY Center in Maryland. And they will be available for your consuming pleasure primarily on B1G Network.

Until then, Go Bucks!