Buckeyes earn Crystal Ball for four-star edge rusher, set to host top three linebackers in March

The coaching staff is set, and believe it or not spring football is just about two weeks away for Ohio State. An offseason that has seen one success after another, Day and company have to be excited for the upcoming practices with their new look 2024 squad. With multiple additions that are sure to be difference makers this season, the expectations in Columbus are always high, but this year feels like it could be a special one all things considered.

Of course, with spring football practice comes recruiting as well. An area that seems to never have down time, the Buckeyes will once again use the opportunity not only to develop their current roster, but also to play host to several top target recruits. Both in-state and more national guys will flock to campus to see Ohio State over the coming weeks, and if their time spent is anything like the last couple of months, the success on the trail should continue on.

Four-star edge rusher pegged to Ohio State

This current 2025 class is shaping up to be one of the more impressive hauls the Buckeyes have ever brought in. Only eight guys are committed right now, but with a class average of 95.94 per player according to 247Sports, the staff has brought in elite talent and the highest average player ranking in the country with a ton of potential to only make it better.

Offensively and defensively this 2025 cycle is off to an incredible start, and Wednesday shed some light that more potential good news could be in the works as another high-profile talent was pegged to the Buckeyes via the 247Sports Crystal Ball feature.

IMG Academy product London Merritt is a 6-foot-3, 235 pound edge rusher with nearly 40 offers to his name. Schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and a host of others have thrown their name into the mix, but it’s the Buckeyes that seem to be standing out the most as of late. So much so, Director of Recruiting for 247Sports, Steve Wiltfong, is the one who casted his vote for Ohio State to win out in the end, and that’s just what the Buckeyes want to see.

The No. 73 player nationally and ninth best player at his position per the 247Sports Composite, position coach Larry Johnson and his new two-year deal should be able to use it to his advantage. Showing recruits that he’s still planning on continuing on, you can bet Day used this extension to fend off the negative recruiting that has been happening over the last few years in regard to LJ.

While it’s still early, you have to like this latest intel and have to hope that the shades of the last two defensive line classes are in the past. For now, the goal is to cement this one in stone and add him to a group that already includes another top-10 edge rusher in Zahir Mathis. It could take some more time, but with Merritt already having his official visit to Ohio State locked in for this coming June, maybe that will be the timeline for when a decision comes.

Quick Hits

As mentioned, spring ball is going to be a big chance for Ohio State to bring in many of their top targets in the 2025 and even the 2026 classes. Getting right to the guest list which will continue to grow, a top linebacker target has his visit plans for seeing the Buckeyes now set.

McKinney, Texas native Riley Pettijohn will have a busy spring with five different visits set thus far, but will be in town to see Ohio State on March 30. The No. 33 player nationally, Pettijohn is the third best linebacker in the 2025 class per the 247Sports Composite.

One of several linebacker targets that puts Laurinaitis in high esteem, getting Riley to campus is a major win for the Buckeyes and will give them a shot at showing him why Columbus is the best fit. What won’t hurt at all is having a guy like Payton Pierce doing some peer recruiting of his own, as he too is a Texas native from the 2024 class now on the current roster.

Riley Pettijohn, the nation's No. 3 LB, tells @samspiegs he has five spring visits locked in✈️



Read: https://t.co/feaQAW2N84 pic.twitter.com/8Fssa82O70 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 21, 2024

Sticking right with linebacker recruiting, the latest offer at the position was sent out on Wednesday to Georgia product, Jaedon Harmon. A 6-foot-1, 215 pound athlete out of the prep power Rome High school, Harmon is currently the No. 150 player nationally and 19th best linebacker in the country per the 247Sports Composite.

Another player with a mighty impressive offer list of over 30 schools, Ohio State may be a little late to the scene here, but knowing how well they’ve fared in Georgia over the last couple of years, and now with Laurinaitis in a full-time role, surely the Buckeyes will be in the mix here.

A class that needs to take at least three at the position, Ohio State certainly has enough guys they’re in the running for. Harmon is the latest to join that group.