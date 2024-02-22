No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball beats Penn State soundly 82-69

Thursday night, Ohio State women’s basketball returned after not playing since Feb. 14. The Buckeyes had the opportunity to reintroduce themselves in State College, Pennsylvania, taking on the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes avoided an upset and then some, scoring the first 13 points of the game and never allowing the lead to dip under 10 points. Ohio State defeats the Nittany Lions 82-69.

Head coach Kevin McGuff’s side didn’t take long to do just that. The Buckeyes went 4-for-4 to start the game, including three shots from beyond the arc by three different players. Guards Celeste Taylor, Jacy Sheldon and forward Cotie McMahon each hitting, plus a midrange shot from McMahon.

Ohio State started with an 11-point run before Penn State called a timeout with over seven minutes still remaining in the first quarter. The Buckeyes run ended at 13 points, but the dominance continued.

In the first quarter, the Buckeyes forced six Nittany Lions turnovers, leading to seven of Ohio State’s 26 points in the first 10 minutes. Each of the Scarlet and Gray’s four three-pointers made in the quarter came from different players, with only forward Taylor Thierry missing her lone attempt.

Leading the way was McMahon. The sophomore scored nine points in the first quarter, with two of her shots coming inside the paint moving around defenders. There was no answer for the Nittany Lions, who hit 10 points in the closing seconds of the quarter, needing to make up a 16-point deficit in the final three quarters against a Buckeyes side that hasn’t lost a game after going up double-digits.

However, Penn State looked better in the second quarter, both offensively and defensively. The Nittany Lions turned up the pressure inside the paint, not allowing McMahon or forward Rebeka Mikulášiková from getting easy baskets in the post. Plus, the home side shot 4-for-6 to start the quarter, ending the quarter going 6-for-10.

Also, shooting for Ohio State struggled. After shooting 64.7% in the first quarter, Ohio State shot only 33.3% with McMahon forcing attempts in the paint but not getting baskets or foul calls.

Even so, the Nittany Lions only outscored the Buckeyes 14-11 in the second quarter, cutting Ohio State’s 16-point lead after the first 10 minutes down to 13 entering the halftime locker room. The Buckeyes’ lead never dipped below 10 points in the second quarter, thanks to a late three-point shot by Sheldon to finish off the half.

What hurt Penn State the most were turnovers. The Nittany Lions gave the ball away 14 times in the first quarter, three less than the Happy Vally side averages a game, with 20 minutes still remaining in the game.

Entering the third quarter, Ohio State outscored opponents 139-59 over the past five games. The dominance has gone on so long that it feels inevitable that it would soon end. It didn’t end on Thursday.

The second half started a lot like the first half for Ohio State. After a quick Penn State basket, the Buckeyes went on another 11-point run, extending the visitor’s lead to 22 points. Part of that run were two shots from deep for Taylor. It looked like it released a lot of offensive frustration for the graduate senior, who missed the next five shots she took in the first half after making her first attempt of the game.

Penn State cut its deficit to 20, but each basket for the Nittany Lions had a response by the Scarlet and Gray.

Ohio State’s shooting bounced back after a rough second quarter to keep a 22-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. Before the end of the quarter though, Penn State had a scare.

Buckeye guard Rikki Harris ran with Owusu, on defense, and tripped over forward Grace Hall. While falling, Harris tripped Owusu, sending her to the court holding her ankle, laying on the ground in pain. The Nittany Lions’ graduate senior guard walked off the court under her own power.

The final quarter didn’t see Penn State make a miracle comeback. While the home side still kept out its starters and pressed Ohio State, the wheels fell off further, with the Scarlet and Gray going on an 11-point run in the fourth quarter, with starters still on the court for the Buckeyes too. Three of the last four baskets in the run coming off turnovers and fast breaks. Ohio State extended its lead to 30 points.

Ohio State didn’t get away unscathed. With three minutes remaining, Harris went down hard, clutching her left leg after rolling it on the foot of Penn State guard Leilani Kapinus. While there’s no official update after the game, its something to watch for the Buckeyes’ depth.

The Buckeyes win its 13th straight, defeating the Nittany Lions 82-69.

Finding Teammates

Excelling for the Scarlet and Gray on Thursday was its ball movement. Ohio State racked up assists against Penn State. Leading the way was a pair of Buckeyes known for defensive prowess in Sheldon and Taylor.

Taylor led the two with seven assists, followed by six for Sheldon. Each total season highs for the graduate senior.

1,500 Career Points

Known for defensive ability, the former Duke Blue Devil Taylor hit an offensive milestone Thursday, hitting 1,500 career points. Taylor did it with 16 points on a game that started with rough shooting but quickly recovering to go 5-for-6 in the second half.

Taylor still excelled defensively against Penn State too. The guard had seven steals to lead everyone on the court, out-stealing Nittany Lion starters 7-3.

What’s Next

The Buckeyes go from eight days off between games to two, heading back to Columbus for a Sunday afternoon matchup against the Maryland Terrapins. It’s a senior day event, honoring those who are finishing their final NCAA season. While five players are guaranteed to be honored, like Sheldon, Mikulášiková, Taylor, Parks and forward Karla Vres, others could end be part of the celebration too. Potentially up to eight players.

Ohio State and Maryland played Jan. 17 in an 84-76 victory for the Buckeyes. McMahon was key in the victory, playing a dominant fourth quarter on the boards. After starting the year off slowly, head coach Brenda Frese’s side is finding its stride, coming to the Schottenstein Center on a four-game winning streak.

Sunday’s game tips off at 2:00 p.m. ET, airing on Big Ten Network.