Uncut: Jacy Sheldon, Celeste Taylor on dominant Ohio State women’s basketball performance over Penn State

Following an eight-day hiatus from competitive basketball, Ohio State women’s basketball returned to the court looking for its 13th win in a row. The opponent was the Penn State Nittany Lions, playing in historic Rec Hall for the first time in 26 years. Despite history and excitement being on the Nittany Lions’ side, the Buckeyes pulled away to defeat the home side, 82-69.

After the game, head coach Kevin McGuff and guards Jacy Sheldon and Celeste Taylor spoke with the media.

Coach McGuff applauded the performance of Taylor, who scored 16 points and had seven assists and steals. McGuff also discussed the Scarlet and Gray’s fast start to the game, needing to improve in the rebounding department and the Buckeyes’ shooting performance.

Taylor and Sheldon talked about the eight days off, opting to go with the “adult answer” for how they felt not having to compete. Also, Taylor discussed her defensive standout performance and how it was a team performance. Sheldon discussed team passing in the win and how she felt with Ohio State’s performance out of the long break.

