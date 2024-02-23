Buckeyes set to host multiple big-time 2025 targets as top recruits set spring visit plans

One of the names that’s most popular right now for Ohio State recruiting in the 2025 class is Jaime Ffrench. A five-star receiver target out of Jacksonville, Florida, Ffrench doesn’t need much of an introduction considering the Buckeye faithful have been watching him like a hawk ever sense he de-committed from his Alabama pledge in mid-January.

Since his change of plans, the desire to lock him up in Scarlet and Gray has been off the charts. Probably caused by the thought that Hartline has been able to land seemingly any and everybody he wants the last several years, the recruitment of Ffrench for Ohio State fits the mold like the many others before him. A Florida product and one of the highest ranked players nationally, this is the type of player Hartline has been able to land time and time again, and the Buckeyes are in the mix now that Alabama has lost it’s grip.

Seen on social media touting Ohio State apparel and making his interest in the Buckeyes well known over the last few weeks, Jaime is definitely a player this staff can close in on, and Thursday made that feel even more possible.

Setting up his spring visit plans, Ffrench has locked in his visit with Ohio State, and is set to see Columbus on March 30. Shaping up to be one of the bigger recruiting weekends for the 2025 cycle, the Buckeyes are adding some big time names to the guest list, and Ffrench is right atop the charts.

The No. 12 player nationally and third best receiver per the 247Sports Composite, Hartline and the rest of the staff will do their part in trying to land yet another elite receiver target when he comes to town.

Florida athlete keeps the Buckeyes in top schools list

Keeping in the Sunshine State, Ohio State found their names on yet another top schools list as four-star athlete Vernell Brown III took to Twitter to share the latest update in his recruitment.

A 5-foot-11, 170 pound athlete, Brown projects as a receiver at the next level, and like many other top players at the position, Ohio State is sparking some interest in his mind. The No. 249 player nationally and 11th best athlete per the 247Sports Composite grades, Brown is down to a list of 11 schools that are still in the mix for his services. With over 40 offers to his name, cutting that down to nearly a quarter of them shows there’s some progress towards really narrowing things down.

Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF, and of course Ohio State are the few that remain for the Florida native, and now it boils down to who will get the visits. The Buckeyes do already have Jayvan Boggs committed at the position for 2025, and are sitting well for others such as the aforementioned Ffrench, but always look to take multiple guys at the position even if it’s a smaller haul.

Fortunately, Hartline should have his pick or close to it once again.

Nation’s second-ranked safety scheduled to see the Bucks

Right now the defensive secondary recruiting for Ohio State is about as good as it gets. Tim Walton and his cornerback additions literally couldn’t get any better, and now the focus is on the safety position.

Fortunately, the Buckeyes look to be in a great spot for the top overall player at the spot in Faheem Delane, but the goal is definitely to add just more than one, especially with how Knowles uses the safeties in his defensive scheme.

Leading for Delane on the 247Sports crystal ball feature is great considering his stock, but just like the No. 1 and No. 2 cornerbacks are committed, the staff is hoping to have a similar situation on the back end, and fellow DMV native Kainoa Winston is a name worth watching.

The No. 27 player nationally and second best safety in the 2025 class per 247Sports, Winston is another one of the latest coveted targets to set spring visit plans to see Ohio State. What makes his plans a little more interesting however, Kainoa is also looking to bring his entire family, which shows the interest between the two parties is serious.

As it was seen when Na’eem Offord committed to Ohio State, he too brought his whole family to Columbus for his visit and shortly after made the call to be a Buckeye. Not guaranteeing a commitment by any means, it still goes to show that the Buckeyes are firing on all cylinders right now on the trail and are making an impact not just in the players they’re after, but the families too.

Quick Hits

Another elite target set to see Ohio State this spring, the Buckeyes will play host to four-star linebacker Nasir Wyatt on March 9.

The No. 27 player nationally and the second best at his position per the 247Sports Composite, Wyatt is another Mater Dei product the Buckeyes are after and surely it doesn’t hurt that current commit Chris Henry Jr. is now there helping peer recruit his new teammates.

March is going to be one heck of a month for this staff on the trail.