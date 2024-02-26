The streak is over! Ohio State men get road win, women claim share of B1G title

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State hiring Sam Petitto as new director of player personnel
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Pre-spring football depth chart projection: Offense
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
‘That’s the real story’: Buckeyes successful offseason all started with returners (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
This is a totally real list:
Top College Football Celebrity Fans— Blue Bloods Bias (@bluebloodsbias) February 25, 2024
1 Taylor Swift (Notre Dame)
2 Matthew McConaughey (Texas)
3 LeBron James (Ohio State)
4 Snoop Dogg (USC)
5 Quavo (Georgia)
6 Lil Nas X (Utah)
7 Morgan Wallen (Tennessee)
8 Will Ferrell (USC)
9 Kodak Black (Florida)
10 Boosie Badazz (LSU)
11… pic.twitter.com/uGqDJ4SmLH
Dillon Gabriel, Will Howard among college football’s most impactful ‘super seniors’ for 2024 season
Carter Bahns, 247Sports
Three questions for Ohio State’s offensive line ahead of spring practice (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
New Ohio State Leaders Embracing Change in College Sports, Want OSU and Big Ten to Have Significant Voice in Conversations
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
ICE IN HIS VEINS @DaleBonnerr pic.twitter.com/XVRHVqJtbx— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 25, 2024
Ohio State wins in East Lansing for the first time in 12 years, beating Spartans 60-57
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State’s Dale Bonner shows clutch shooting gene: 5 takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Buckeyes ‘fight mentality’ pays off in East Lansing with Dale Bonner game-winner (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
You’re Nuts: What would Jake Diebler need to accomplish this season to earn the head coaching job?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
FIGHT TO THE END pic.twitter.com/le29UOwI09— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 25, 2024
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright ‘done coaching,’ not seeking OSU job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
No. 2 Ohio State women earn B1G top seed with 79-66 win over Maryland
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Jacy Sheldon, Rebeka Mikulášiková on saying goodbye to Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
17pts, 6 assists, 5 rebounds pic.twitter.com/jcd35lqdui— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 25, 2024
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State splits weekend series at No. 2 Wisconsin to end regular season
Reid Murray, The Lantern
Men’s Gymnastics: Nelson Finishes in Top-Eight in Floor and Rings at 2024 Winter Cup
Ohio State Athletics
Fencing: Buckeyes Earn CCFC Championship Individual Medals
Ohio State Athletics
Softball: Paulsen’s Complete Game Lifts Buckeyes Past Idaho State
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
I’m gonna have to buy a gaming system, aren’t I?
MUST WATCH: Chris Fowler shares update on EA VR’s, says EA demanded realism in game— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 23, 2024
This game is going to be amazing pic.twitter.com/v38EMNqZYN
