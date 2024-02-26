 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The streak is over! Ohio State men get road win, women claim share of B1G title

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
On the Gridiron

Ohio State hiring Sam Petitto as new director of player personnel
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Pre-spring football depth chart projection: Offense
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

‘That’s the real story’: Buckeyes successful offseason all started with returners (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

This is a totally real list:

Dillon Gabriel, Will Howard among college football’s most impactful ‘super seniors’ for 2024 season
Carter Bahns, 247Sports

Three questions for Ohio State’s offensive line ahead of spring practice (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

New Ohio State Leaders Embracing Change in College Sports, Want OSU and Big Ten to Have Significant Voice in Conversations
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Ohio State wins in East Lansing for the first time in 12 years, beating Spartans 60-57
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State’s Dale Bonner shows clutch shooting gene: 5 takeaways
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Buckeyes ‘fight mentality’ pays off in East Lansing with Dale Bonner game-winner (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

You’re Nuts: What would Jake Diebler need to accomplish this season to earn the head coaching job?
Connor Lemons and Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright ‘done coaching,’ not seeking OSU job
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

No. 2 Ohio State women earn B1G top seed with 79-66 win over Maryland
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Jacy Sheldon, Rebeka Mikulášiková on saying goodbye to Ohio State women’s basketball
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Ohio State splits weekend series at No. 2 Wisconsin to end regular season
Reid Murray, The Lantern

Men’s Gymnastics: Nelson Finishes in Top-Eight in Floor and Rings at 2024 Winter Cup
Ohio State Athletics

Fencing: Buckeyes Earn CCFC Championship Individual Medals
Ohio State Athletics

Softball: Paulsen’s Complete Game Lifts Buckeyes Past Idaho State
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

I’m gonna have to buy a gaming system, aren’t I?

