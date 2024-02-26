You’re Nuts: Who will be Ohio State’s highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25?

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts.

Josh's Take (Offense)

This week’s topic: Who will be Ohio State’s highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25?

Josh’s Take (Offense)

Thanks to several announcements, a teaser trailer, and Chris Fowler’s behind the scenes look, we now know that EA Sports’ College Football game is finally making its long-awaited comeback... But, like, for real this time. After more than a decade of rumors and false hope, the greatest video game franchise ever (yup, I said it) is here again. Or at least it will be this summer.

Now, EA Sports has not been very forthcoming with details; those seem to be coming in May. But we do know that players are able to opt in (to the game) for $600 and a copy of the game. There will also be additional earning opportunities for athlete ambassadors who work with EA to promote CFB25.

Having real players in the game is a total game-changer, as it means that we will no longer have to spend hours and hours naming rosters or creating players. And several players have already announced that they have indeed opted in, so I would anticipate a high level of participation by the time this thing is released.

We also know that Fowler and other CFB media personalities such as Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis have been at work on this thing for years... Years! So it seems like this new version of the game is going to be just as good, if not better, than the old(er) version we grew to love. Especially because technology is much, much better than it was in 2014, when this game was last released. With Denard Robinson on the cover... Gross.

But a new version also means that we won’t have a Michigan player go down as the last cover athlete to represent this magical franchise. Win, win, win(s) all over the place, baby.

As for who will grace the cover this time around, nobody knows. But covers and real players and all that jazz got Gene and I thinking: Could an Ohio State Buckeye be the face of the game? If not, which player will (video) gamers associate with OSU? Which Buckeye is going to be Tecmo Bowl Bo or Video Game Vick?

In reality, no Ohio State player is going to match the video game prowess of Bo Jackson or Michael Vick. However, the Scarlet and Gray should have several studs to choose from (that sounds weird), which is what my partner and I decided to tackle for today’s edition of You’re Nuts. We’re guessing which current OSU player will have the highest overall rating in this year’s version of EA Sports College Football.

To make it interesting and avoid crossover, Gene and I chose players from opposite sides of the ball. I drew offense, so I am going with TreVeyon Henderson as my highest rated Buckeye.

One could argue whether or not Henderson is the best, most skilled, or even most versatile player Ohio State has on offense, but frankly, that doesn’t matter when it comes to video game rating(s). Nor does injury history, which could be held against Henderson.

Instead, a skill player’s overall rating is primarily driven by a handful of general attributes: Size, speed, agility, and power, all of which Henderson has in abundance. Listed at 5-foot-10, 212, the Buckeyes’ leading rusher in two of his three seasons is known as a home run-hitter with tremendous speed. Henderson’s agility is seemingly off the charts – as evidenced by his ability to turn corners and dodge tacklers – and power has always been an underrated part of his game. He checks all the big, important boxes.

In 2014, Carlos Hyde was Ohio State’s top-rated running back, checking in at 89 overall. He achieved this rating despite a subpar 88 speed rating — four points lower than Ezekiel Elliott, a backup at the time of the game’s release. And while Hyde may have been remembered as a bruising runner, he only had about 15 pounds on Henderson. The former’s strength and break tackle ratings were well above average, but if Hyde was an 89 overall, I anticipate Henderson receiving a rating above 90.

I’m guessing that Henderson comes in somewhere around a 92 overall, carried by his 94 speed and acceleration rating(s), as well as a 91 in agility. Add in the fact that he should get bonus points for his ability to catch, and I just don’t see another Buckeye surpassing Henderson on offense. Quinshon Judkins and Emeka Egbuka should be close behind, but Henderson has the size/speed/agility/power combo one looks for when playing a (football) video game.

I should know, I’m a bit of a connoisseur.

Gene’s Take (Defense)

Shout out to my partner for laying out all the details in the first half of his section, so I can spare you all the recap of the latest news and notes of EA Sports College Football 25. As Josh said, all we know is that the game is coming out this Summer (likely July), we will have more info a few months ahead of time, and that players across the country are opting in to be a part of the first college football video game to be released since July 9, 2013.

As funny as it was to fire up NCAA Football 14 and run wild with Ohio State QB #5, actually getting the players names and likenesses in the game is going to take things to the next level. Of course, what myself and many others are looking forward to the most is the Dynasty mode, wherein you can take control of any program in the country and work your way up from the offensive coordinator of a middling MAC program to a Nick Saban-esq coaching legend at the top of the P5.

That being said, there will probably still be times where you’d like to escape the grind of attempting to get Bowling Green to the College Football Playoff and would instead like to dominate a few opponents as Ohio State. As such, who will be the Buckeyes’ highest rated players when the game is released?

As Josh already explained, we looked to split this piece into two sections, with my counterpart taking offense and myself on defense. I do agree that TreVeyon Henderson is likely going to be the highest-rated player on Ohio State’s offense, especially since speed is generally weighted pretty heavily in football video games. I do think Quinshon Judkins and Emeka Egbuka won’t be too far behind, but at least to begin the season I would give Henderson a slight edge as a likely 92-94 overall with Judkins and Egbuka both also in the low-90s/high-80s range.

Defensively, I think there is a clear and obvious candidate for the highest-rated player, and I think this player will also have the highest overall rating of any Buckeye on either side of the football. I expect Ohio State to have the highest rated defense of any team in the game on release, and that unit will be led at the top by none other than Alabama transfer Caleb Downs.

As one of the best defensive players in all of college football as just a freshman this past season, Downs should be the highest-rated safety in the game, and I expect his overall to be somewhere in the 95-97 range. A true do-it-all defensive back, Downs has pretty much all the traits you’d want from a defensive back if you were to create your own player in the game. He has the size, speed, athleticism and football IQ to make plays at all three levels, and he will be the anchor of a talented and experienced defense in Columbus.

I think Ohio State will likely have at least three 90-plus overalls on its defense, with Downs at the top followed by Denzel Burke and J.T. Tuimoloau. Guys like Jordan Hancock, Lathan Ransom and Jack Sawyer also have a case to be somewhere in the high-80s, and could play themselves up into the 90s with strong seasons, as I would imagine players will see their ratings in the game increase with strong play in real life just as they do for Madden in the NFL.

As the preseason rankings will reflect, expect the Buckeyes to be one of the top two or three highest-rated teams in the game, with Georgia and Oregon also in the mix. Ohio State should be a lot of fun to play with, especially with a dual-threat QB, two elite running backs, a treasure trove of wide receivers and a stacked defense. Personally, I am looking forward to previewing the team’s real life opponent each week by dominating the virtual version of each program in the video game.