Uncut Podcast: McGuff, Taylor, Sheldon discuss B1G title on Senior Day

Ohio State women’s basketball had the opportunity to lock up the No. 1 Big Ten Tournament seed and a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Sunday. However, it was against a Maryland Terrapins side that has mostly had its way with the Buckeyes since joining the conference eight years ago. The moment wasn’t too big for the Scarlet and Gray, who pulled out the 79-66 victory over the Terps.

After the game, guards Celeste Taylor, Jacy Sheldon, and head coach Kevin McGuff shared their thoughts about the result, seeding, a conference title, and more.

Coach McGuff discussed a “mature” forward Cotie McMahon, talking about the two technical fouls assessed to McMahon over the past two weeks and focusing on facing Michigan.

Taylor and Sheldon, who each took part in Senior Day festivities, talked about the emotions of the moment, switching them off to play a game of basketball and facing Michigan again, the lone team that Ohio State has lost to in conference play.

