Uncut Podcast: Jake Diebler, Dale Bonner discuss Ohio State’s stunner in East Lansing

Moments after Ohio State won its first game in East Lansing since 2012, Devin Royal, Dale Bonner, Jake Diebler, and Tom Izzo spoke to the collective media about what they saw.

Bonner started and said he “knew the shot was going in” as soon as he took the three-pointer that would turn out to be the game-winning basket. He also said Jamison Battle (who missed the game with an ankle injury) was very active on the bench, talking to teammates and telling them what he was seeing.

Diebler said the togetherness of the team is what helped them stay in the game when at times it looked like Michigan State could’ve run away with it. He also pointed out Devin Royal’s inbounds pass on the final play of the game as being crucial and said that Ohio State’s ability to run up and down without slowing down or subbing at times gave them an advantage.

A very surly and disappointed Tom Izzo said that the loss is on the coaches and that they need to “figure some stuff out” but that his players also need to take some time to “figure some stuff out.” He also said he thought not having Jamison Battle might have “helped Ohio State” but admitted after that he “knows that sounds stupid.”

