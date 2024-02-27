Ohio State preparing for busy spring as Multiple targets schedule visits

More and more it is beginning to feel like spring in Columbus. March is just days away, and it is shaping up to be a busy month for the Ohio State coaching staff. The current roster of Buckeyes will be taking the field to prepare for an upcoming season that holds mountains of expectations. Alongside this, Ryan Day and the staff will also be playing host to a list of recruits that builds by the day.

Ohio State adds to spring visitor list

Ohio State’s visitor list for upcoming spring camps is seemingly growing by the day. The two most recent names to add their names to the list were 2025 four-star defensive end Justin Hill (Cincinnati, OH / Winton Woods) and 2025 four-star wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (Naples, FL / First Baptist Academy).

Hill has scheduled his visit for March 19, and Watkins plans to travel to Columbus on April 9. Both visits were announced by 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong on X.

Spring visit dates for Cincinnati (Ohio) Winton Woods Top247 edge Justin Hill.#USC - 23rd of March #Miami - 30th of March#OhioState - 19th of March#PennState- 6th of April#Alabama - 13th of April



Hill recently enjoyed trips to #Georgia and #Oregon.… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 26, 2024

Naples (Fla.) First Baptist Academy Top247 WR Winston Watkins Jr. (@winstonwatkins_) mapped out a fun spring of college visits.#Florida: March 7 #Clemson: March 11 #Pittsburgh: March 21 #Syracuse: March 27 #Indiana: April 2 #OhioState: April 9 #FloridaState: April 16… — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) February 26, 2024

Both Hill and Watkins Jr. are not new names for those that follow Ohio State recruiting. Hill, who is from Ohio, has long been familiar with the Buckeyes, and Ohio State has made him a priority target at the Jack linebacker position in Jim Knowles system. Hill made multiple visits to Columbus last season, and was offered this past spring after attending a recruiting camp.

While Ohio State has to like where it sits with Hill, they are not without competition. Hill is coming off a visit to Oregon that appears to have gone as well as possible. Additionally, he also has visits planned for USC, Miami, Penn State and Alabama alongside the Ohio State visit.

There have yet to be any 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions cast for Hill, who has hinted at committing around his birthday this summer. There is still plenty of time for the Buckeyes in his recruitment, and they will need to continue making him a priority if they wish to land him. Day has made it a point to keep the state’s top talents in Ohio and Hill is one they want to stay here.

Hill is currently rated as the No. 13 DE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 140 overall recruit. He is also the No. 6 recruit out of Ohio.

The other recruit to recently announce an upcoming visit with the Buckeyes, Watkins Jr., is also not a new one for Ohio State recruiting. Despite being committed to Texas A&M earlier in his recruitment, the Buckeyes never stopped recruiting the blue-chip receiver, and he has made multiple visits to Columbus.

Ohio State also has to like where it sits with Watkins Jr., however this one seems to be more uncertain. Watkins has double-digit visits scheduled this spring with schools like Florida, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Indiana, Florida State, Texas, Oregon, Tennessee and Ohio State.

Ohio State only has one verbal commitment at wide receiver in its 2025 class in three-star Jayvon Boggs (Cocoa, FL/ Cocoa). The Buckeyes will certainly add recruits alongside Boggs at the position, and Watkins Jr. would make for an excellent addition.

Watkins Jr. is the No. 17 WR in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 126 overall recruit. He is also the No. 18 recruit out of the talent-rich state of Florida.

Quick Hits

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football staff know that as quickly as spring approaches, it will leave. The Buckeyes are not only scheduling recruiting visits for the spring, but also for the summer.

The most recent recruit to add his name to the summer visitor list was 2025 four-star defensive end Mariyon Dye (Elkhart, IN / Elkhart) who will be making the trip to Columbus June 14. Alongside Ohio State, Dye also has visits scheduled to Miami, Georgia and Tennessee. Dye is the No. 24 DE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 314 overall prospect. He is the No. 5 recruit from Indiana.