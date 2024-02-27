Silver Bullets Podcast: Ohio State completes its coaching staff, College Football Playoff expansion

Spring ball is almost upon us and it’s time to start getting ready for the annual OSU Spring Game. It’s a great tradition and it gives us our last talking points before the long hiatus leading up to preseason camp. It always seems a long way off, and yet it never truly is.

Ryan Day has finally settled his 2024 Ohio State coaching staff. The headline news over the last month was the departure of Bill O’Brien before he really even started. Chip Kelly was hired to lead the offense under Ryan Day, and we’ve got thoughts on that.

We also discussed a new assistant coaching arrival in the form of Brandon Jordan and how he could revitalize the OSU pass rush. And a few guys got new contracts, new titles, or both. We discuss the staff as it now stands.

The College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024, but before we even see what that looks like, there is already talk of growing the field to 14 or 16 teams. What’s the rush? Well, it usually involves money, so it’s probably a gold rush. Anyway, maybe the powers that be could at least get a look at the pros and cons of expanding to 12 before jumping the gun on more expansion.

Finally, the Buckeyes and Northwestern Wildcats seem destined to play at Wrigley Field this fall. While that might be a fun novelty and help some fans cross visiting Wrigley off their sports bucket lists, is it a good place for a football game? With suboptimal sight lines for football, both teams smashed together on the same sideline, and ominous brick walls surrounding the playing field, it’s not the first choice we’d make.

We'll continue coming at you monthly in the college football off-season, with plans to return to our weekly schedule in August 2024.

