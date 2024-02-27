Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t test at the NFL Combine, nor does he need to

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Marvin Harrison Jr. Is a Prospect Training for the 2024 NFL Season—Not the Combine

Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

Who’s the latest key person Ohio State has plucked from Alabama?

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Petitto hiring a big win for the Buckeyes (paywall)

Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

Nothing but work. pic.twitter.com/BiB8gVFkuH — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 26, 2024

You’re Nuts: Who will be Ohio State’s highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25?

Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

James Laurinaitis brings ‘been there, done that’ player perspective to new coaching role (paywall)

Tim May, Lettermen Row

Certainly not ideal:

A cautionary tale: Ex-#Raiders first-round pick CB Damon Arnette was arrested on Jan. 6 at 3:30 am and charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm, per me and @HollowayNFLN. The previously unreported arrest was in Richardson, TX. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024

Five Position Battles to Watch During Ohio State’s 2024 Spring Practices

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five questions for Ohio State’s running backs heading into spring practice (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three Questions for Ohio State running backs heading into spring (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

College Football Playoff expansion talk premature with 12-team model still to come

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

How the turns have tabled: Bonner’s big shot finally put Ohio State on the other side of heartbreak

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Scarlet Sunrise: Jamison Battle injury not expected to be long term

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Could a Thad Matta return make sense for Ohio State basketball?

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Two Big Wins Renew NCAA Tournament Hopes for Ohio State, Though Its Path Is a Narrow One

Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

The former OSU staffer is absolutely correct:

This will never happen, but in talking to some of my @OhioStAthletics friends, I told them I would modernize St. John Arena the way ⁦@KUHoops⁩ did with Allen Fieldhouse. It would be one of the grade home courts in college basketball. pic.twitter.com/fLypGZGb4D — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) February 26, 2024

Ohio State freshman Devin Royal steps up, breaks out at Michigan State

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State stays at No. 2 in Week 17 AP Poll rankings

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

USG Passes Resolution Encouraging University to Give Students Discounted Tickets for 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Grant Lieberman, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Named WCHA Goaltender of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

