Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t test at the NFL Combine, nor does he need to

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Marvin Harrison Jr. Is a Prospect Training for the 2024 NFL Season—Not the Combine
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
Who’s the latest key person Ohio State has plucked from Alabama?
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Petitto hiring a big win for the Buckeyes (paywall)
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts
Nothing but work. pic.twitter.com/BiB8gVFkuH— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 26, 2024
You’re Nuts: Who will be Ohio State’s highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
James Laurinaitis brings ‘been there, done that’ player perspective to new coaching role (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row
Certainly not ideal:
A cautionary tale: Ex-#Raiders first-round pick CB Damon Arnette was arrested on Jan. 6 at 3:30 am and charged with possession of less than a gram of meth and unlawful carrying of a firearm, per me and @HollowayNFLN. The previously unreported arrest was in Richardson, TX.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2024
Five Position Battles to Watch During Ohio State’s 2024 Spring Practices
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Five questions for Ohio State’s running backs heading into spring practice (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Three Questions for Ohio State running backs heading into spring (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
College Football Playoff expansion talk premature with 12-team model still to come
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
How the turns have tabled: Bonner’s big shot finally put Ohio State on the other side of heartbreak
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Scarlet Sunrise: Jamison Battle injury not expected to be long term
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Could a Thad Matta return make sense for Ohio State basketball?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Two Big Wins Renew NCAA Tournament Hopes for Ohio State, Though Its Path Is a Narrow One
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors
The former OSU staffer is absolutely correct:
This will never happen, but in talking to some of my @OhioStAthletics friends, I told them I would modernize St. John Arena the way @KUHoops did with Allen Fieldhouse. It would be one of the grade home courts in college basketball. pic.twitter.com/fLypGZGb4D— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) February 26, 2024
Ohio State freshman Devin Royal steps up, breaks out at Michigan State
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State stays at No. 2 in Week 17 AP Poll rankings
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Outside the Shoe and Schott
USG Passes Resolution Encouraging University to Give Students Discounted Tickets for 2025 NHL Stadium Series
Grant Lieberman, The Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Named WCHA Goaltender of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Over Dave Thomas’ dead body... oh wait...
Wendy’s planning Uber-style ‘surge pricing’ where burger prices fluctuate based on demand https://t.co/OqMsvy3FsR pic.twitter.com/kTSYxAFNz5— New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2024
Loading comments...