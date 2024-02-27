 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t test at the NFL Combine, nor does he need to

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
On the Gridiron

Marvin Harrison Jr. Is a Prospect Training for the 2024 NFL Season—Not the Combine
Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

Who’s the latest key person Ohio State has plucked from Alabama?
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Petitto hiring a big win for the Buckeyes (paywall)
Bill Kurelic, Bucknuts

You’re Nuts: Who will be Ohio State’s highest-rated player in EA Sports College Football 25?
Josh Dooley and Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

James Laurinaitis brings ‘been there, done that’ player perspective to new coaching role (paywall)
Tim May, Lettermen Row

Certainly not ideal:

Five Position Battles to Watch During Ohio State’s 2024 Spring Practices
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Five questions for Ohio State’s running backs heading into spring practice (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three Questions for Ohio State running backs heading into spring (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

College Football Playoff expansion talk premature with 12-team model still to come
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

How the turns have tabled: Bonner’s big shot finally put Ohio State on the other side of heartbreak
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Scarlet Sunrise: Jamison Battle injury not expected to be long term
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Could a Thad Matta return make sense for Ohio State basketball?
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Two Big Wins Renew NCAA Tournament Hopes for Ohio State, Though Its Path Is a Narrow One
Andy Anders, Eleven Warriors

The former OSU staffer is absolutely correct:

Ohio State freshman Devin Royal steps up, breaks out at Michigan State
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State stays at No. 2 in Week 17 AP Poll rankings
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Outside the Shoe and Schott

USG Passes Resolution Encouraging University to Give Students Discounted Tickets for 2025 NHL Stadium Series
Grant Lieberman, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Kirk Named WCHA Goaltender of the Week
Ohio State Athletics

