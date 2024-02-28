Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Diebler does it again, a few thoughts on court storming and OSU spring football practice

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast is here! Join LGHL’s Josh Dooley and Chuck Holmes as they discuss Ohio State football, recruiting, and much, much more! Come for the hot takes, stay for the warm ones.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On this episode of “Hangout in the Holy Land,” Josh and Chuck recognize the greatness that is Jake Diebler, interim head coach. Has Chris Holtmann’s longtime assistant already done enough to earn/take his mentor’s old job? If not, what (if anything) can Diebler do in these next few weeks to legitimize his candidacy for the permanent role at Ohio State?

After discussing “Deebs”, the Hangout Boys decide to stay on college basketball and get into a spirited debate regarding court storming. Would this even be a topic of national conversation if Caitlin Clark and Duke were not recently involved? The hosts share their surprising opinions.

And finally, with spring practice just around the corner, the guys do a little looking ahead. What are they most excited to see or hear about from Ryan Day and the Ohio State football team? Listen and find out.

