Top Ohio State football prospect facing second senior-year suspension... for playing football

On the same day that the Ohio State football team disclosed a series of seriously minor NCAA violations, it was reported that one of its top targets in the 2025 cycle is facing a suspension that would impact his senior year. According to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong, Ohio’s top-ranked prospect Trey McNutt has been suspended for one game during his senior season for playing in a 7-on-7 football tournament outside of the approved time period according to OHSAA rules.

McNutt, the son of former Ohio State defensive back Richard McNutt, is the No. 37-ranked player in the country according to 247’s Composite Rankings and the No. 2 safety nationally. Last month, the Shaker Heights star played in the Battle Miami 7v7 tournament with Fast Houston and is set to play in the USA Flag 7v7 event this weekend. The prized prospect knows that this is against Ohio’s antiquated rules, but he is playing anyway.

“I think that the rule is unacceptable,” McNutt told 247Sports. “It’s taking control of the kids and it feels like it’s stripping basic rights away. How are you going to tell somebody they can’t go and train or play football at all, and at the same time, these other sports they’re able to play AAU and everything, but football can’t do it?”

According to OHSAA rules, “non-interscholastic team in that same sport between August 1 and May 14. Any contact football, flag football, touch football and arena football are examples of non-permissible events.”

Other Ohio high school sports do not have this rule, leading many to believe that it is not the OHSAA pushing the restrictions, but the Ohio State High School Football Coaches Association. No matter who is behind the ludicrous rule, McNutt is not a fan.

“I’m fighting this rule because it’s generally wrong and it’s for the generations after me,” he said.

Having already been suspended for one game in his senior year, McNutt faces a potential further suspension for playing in this weekend’s upcoming tournament. While many states — especially in the south — have actual spring football to allow players and teams to improve, the OHSAA rule is supposedly designed to encourage football players to participate in other spring sports, but instead, it harms their chosen sport, actively harming their development and collegiate potential.

The rule is, was, and always has been dumb and is clearly becoming increasingly behind the times as collegiate football continues to evolve. Hopefully, McNutt’s challenge of the rule will lead to substantive changes in how Ohio handles high school football and the unnecessary limitations it puts on the athletes it is supposed to be protecting.

