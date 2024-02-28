Ohio State football reports NCAA recruiting violations; women’s basketball game vs. Iowa sets record

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Ohio State self-reports four minor NCAA recruiting violations in football
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten football predictions: Way-too-early order of finish, final records for 2024 season
Brad Crawford, 247Sports
CFB Playoff Odds for Next Season According to BetOnline:— College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 27, 2024
Georgia -900
Ohio St -900
Texas -500
Oregon -450
Florida St -250
Clemson -250
Kansas St -200
〽️ Michigan -110
Utah -110
Miami +100
Penn St +145
Alabama +150
Ole Miss +150
☘️ ND +190 pic.twitter.com/02xoyMHQCB
Five questions for Ohio State’s wide receivers heading into spring practice (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Three questions for Ohio State’s tight ends ahead of spring practice (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
For Buckeyes, NFL Combine highlighted by who’s not in attendance (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
James Laurinaitis earned his dream job at #OhioState. Now he has to run with it and be successful.— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) February 27, 2024
✍️ @_Pat_Murphy https://t.co/ZOcprQE9hE pic.twitter.com/3UFBH7yZ42
The All-Impact Team: College football’s 2024 recruits who could play right away
Chris Hummer, 247Sports
On the Hardwood
Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State looks to secure outright Big Ten title against Michigan
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch
Five Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
@cotiemcmahon23 & @JacySheldon have been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA National Player of the Year Watchlist‼️— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 27, 2024
: https://t.co/y3jKzssaIf pic.twitter.com/xoEAmxFBTj
How much are resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Iowa women’s basketball?
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
You’re Nuts: Who is your wildest choice for Ohio State men’s basketball coach?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
The first 1000 students through the gates for Thursday's matchup against Nebraska will take home this heritage script Buckeyes gray crewneck— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 28, 2024
️ Student Tickets: https://t.co/q0kWUAyqRN@BuckeyeNutHouse // #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/49Q9R5GmwN
Scarlet Sunrise: What Buckeyes need for chance to earn at-large NCAA Tournament bid
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State women’s basketball doesn’t like to share; aim for outright Big Ten title against Michigan on Wednesday
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Win First Road Match Against Notre Dame
Caroline Hebert, The Lantern
Women’s Ice Hockey: Bernard, Buglioni Earn Final WCHA Player of the Month Awards
Ohio State Athletics
And now for something completely different...
Stay safe, Columbus:
It’s going to be an active morning for Central Ohio. Our entire area is under a tornado WATCH and parts of Madison County are under a tornado WARNING. We are live on @nbc4i right now pic.twitter.com/3UdcnbtVnD— Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) February 28, 2024
Loading comments...