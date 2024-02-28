 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ohio State football reports NCAA recruiting violations; women’s basketball game vs. Iowa sets record

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

On the Gridiron

Ohio State self-reports four minor NCAA recruiting violations in football
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten football predictions: Way-too-early order of finish, final records for 2024 season
Brad Crawford, 247Sports

Five questions for Ohio State’s wide receivers heading into spring practice (paywall)
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three questions for Ohio State’s tight ends ahead of spring practice (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

For Buckeyes, NFL Combine highlighted by who’s not in attendance (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

The All-Impact Team: College football’s 2024 recruits who could play right away
Chris Hummer, 247Sports

On the Hardwood

Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State looks to secure outright Big Ten title against Michigan
Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Five Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

How much are resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Iowa women’s basketball?
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: Who is your wildest choice for Ohio State men’s basketball coach?
Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Scarlet Sunrise: What Buckeyes need for chance to earn at-large NCAA Tournament bid
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State women’s basketball doesn’t like to share; aim for outright Big Ten title against Michigan on Wednesday
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Win First Road Match Against Notre Dame
Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Bernard, Buglioni Earn Final WCHA Player of the Month Awards
Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

