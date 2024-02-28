Ohio State football reports NCAA recruiting violations; women’s basketball game vs. Iowa sets record

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State self-reports four minor NCAA recruiting violations in football

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Big Ten football predictions: Way-too-early order of finish, final records for 2024 season

Brad Crawford, 247Sports

CFB Playoff Odds for Next Season According to BetOnline:



Georgia -900

Ohio St -900

Texas -500

Oregon -450

Florida St -250

Clemson -250

Kansas St -200

〽️ Michigan -110

Utah -110

Miami +100

Penn St +145

Alabama +150

Ole Miss +150

☘️ ND +190 pic.twitter.com/02xoyMHQCB — College Football Report (@CFBRep) February 27, 2024

Five questions for Ohio State’s wide receivers heading into spring practice (paywall)

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Three questions for Ohio State’s tight ends ahead of spring practice (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

For Buckeyes, NFL Combine highlighted by who’s not in attendance (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

James Laurinaitis earned his dream job at #OhioState. Now he has to run with it and be successful.



✍️ @_Pat_Murphy https://t.co/ZOcprQE9hE pic.twitter.com/3UFBH7yZ42 — Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) February 27, 2024

The All-Impact Team: College football’s 2024 recruits who could play right away

Chris Hummer, 247Sports

On the Hardwood

Game Preview: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State looks to secure outright Big Ten title against Michigan

Brianna Mac Kay, The Columbus Dispatch

Five Storylines: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. Michigan

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

@cotiemcmahon23 & @JacySheldon have been named to the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA National Player of the Year Watchlist‼️



: https://t.co/y3jKzssaIf pic.twitter.com/xoEAmxFBTj — Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) February 27, 2024

How much are resale tickets for Ohio State vs. Iowa women’s basketball?

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

You’re Nuts: Who is your wildest choice for Ohio State men’s basketball coach?

Brett Ludwiczak and Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

The first 1000 students through the gates for Thursday's matchup against Nebraska will take home this heritage script Buckeyes gray crewneck



️ Student Tickets: https://t.co/q0kWUAyqRN@BuckeyeNutHouse // #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/49Q9R5GmwN — Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 28, 2024

Scarlet Sunrise: What Buckeyes need for chance to earn at-large NCAA Tournament bid

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State women’s basketball doesn’t like to share; aim for outright Big Ten title against Michigan on Wednesday

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 Buckeyes Win First Road Match Against Notre Dame

Caroline Hebert, The Lantern

Women’s Ice Hockey: Bernard, Buglioni Earn Final WCHA Player of the Month Awards

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...

